AJ Brimson is on call. Pics Adam Head
Rugby League

Taylor in doubt for Titans clash with Raiders

by TRAVIS MEYN
15th Mar 2019 9:23 AM
Emerging Titans star AJ Brimson is bracing for an eleventh hour starting call-up as halfback Ash Taylor battles to prove his fitness for Sunday's Round 1 clash against the Raiders.

Taylor was quarantined from training on Thursday after coming down with an illness three days before the Titans kick off their 2019 campaign at Cbus Super Stadium.

 

Ash Taylor is in doubt for Round 1. Picture: Adam Head
Gold Coast coach Garth Brennan is expecting Taylor to play, however Brimson has been placed on standby.

If Taylor is ruled out, Brimson will move into the five-eighth role he starred in last year, with Tyrone Roberts shifting to halfback.

Brimson, 20, played 15 NRL games in his debut season to be nominated for the Dally M rookie of the year, but was named to come off the bench against Canberra as he continues his return from a shoulder reconstruction.

Brennan said he believed Taylor would be cleared to play.

"He didn't train because he has been feeling a bit crook," Brennan said.

"He will be ready to go, I don't anticipate any issues.

"He was kept off the park. If he is crook I didn't want it going through the team so I kept him out.

"He should train (Saturday) and if not he will be ready by Sunday. I'm not too concerned."

If Brimson is promoted to the starting side, it is likely hooker Mitch Rein will be called on to the bench.

aj brimson ash taylor garth brennan gold coast titans nrl rugby league
News Corp Australia

