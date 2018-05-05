Menu
Akubra launched a pin this week to fundraise for the Dolly's Dream Foundation.
News

Akubra launches butterfly pins in support of Dolly's Dream

Elyse Wurm
by
5th May 2018 10:00 AM

NATIONAL brand Akubra is throwing its support behind the Dolly's Dream Foundation, which was created after the former face of the brand, Dolly Everett, tragically took her own life in January.

Akubra this week announced the launch of a fundraising Dolly's Dream hat pin as part of the Pins of Hope range.

The pin is blue, Dolly's favourite colour, and is the shape of a heart with a butterfly inside.

Akubra hopes the pin will be a reminder to be kind and speak even if your voice shakes.

The brand gave the first look at the pin on Tuesday evening on Facebook, revealing all funds from the pins would be directly donated to Dolly's Dream.

"Amy 'Dolly' Everett's death in January was a huge shock and as a family Akubra wanted to do something that would have a positive impact and assist in mitigating the awful affects of bullying," the statement said.

"We hope our wonderful Akubra Hats community will dig deep and support this special cause."

 

DO IT FOR DOLLY: Amy 'Dolly' Everett tragically took her own life in January.
Kate and Tick Everett, Dolly's parents, set up the foundation to push for a national approach to bullying and cybersafety in schools.

They hope Australian schools will one day adopt a national 'blue heart' rating system, which will reflect the strength of prevention and response strategies.

The Akubra hat pins cost $20 each, including shipping, and take about 30 days to deliver.

To pre-order a pin, visit akubra.com.au/products/pin.

If you or someone you know needs support phone Lifeline on 13 11 14 or the Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800 (for young people aged 5 to 25).

Warwick Daily News

