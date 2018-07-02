Akwazoff: the people's horse that became a legend

MERV Corliss passed away earlier this year.

He was 93.

A huge gathering turned up at the Tamworth Racecourse on February 19 to pay their final respects for a trainer renowned for his gentlemanly demeanour and outstanding training over six decades.

Akwazoff, a gelding son of Zoffany he had trained to win the 1997 Grafton Cup, won 36 races from 136 starts and $499,581 in prizemoney.

He won from 1100m to 2400m and those wins spanned seven seasons from a 1200m Tamworth maiden he won on November 14 1992 to the September 22, 1999 Lismore Cup (2300m). He also placed another 31 times for his breeders/owners Mia and Neil Latimer.

Together they wrote one the most heart warming racing stories you'd want to hear - two relaxed and talented racing entities who made a wonderful partnership. Together they won 36 races ranging in distance from 1000m to 2400m.

They won 16 Cups including three successive Gunnedah Cups over 1600m, two 1900m Armidale Cups (as well as finishing second to Captain Starlight in two other Armidale Cups), a Quirindi Cup (carrying 63kg), a 2100m Lismore Cup and a Country Cup at Randwick.

The pinnacle though was the 1997 Grafton Cup, a race where jockey Garry Baker only went around one horse to win one of the iconic country races against all his city opponents.

Baker remembers that race as if it was yesterday.

"We just had the perfect run,” he recalled.

"It was a pretty good field too. Gai (Waterhouse) had one in it, Stoney Bay I think. But it just worked out perfect for me. He just sprinted away from them. Ran a race record too.”

That win opened up doors for Baker to pursue his riding career in Queensland. He also trained on Macau and Korea and while he still has a trainer's licence deals mainly in horses now, selling them overseas, utilising his many contacts in Hong Kong and Asia.

Akwazoff was truly the people's horse, a bush galloper who never started out with any great wraps.

Paul St Vincent, who trained The Jackal to win two memorable Ramornie Handicaps in 2007-08, learned his trade from Merv Corliss. Paul had moved to Tamworth in the mid '70s from Narrabri and Armidale where he had been a professional golfer. He was introduced to Merv by Tamworth professional golfer Terry Hayes, who had horses with Merv.

"I had dabbled in a few horses as a young bloke,” Paul said.

"I helped out at Mervs. He had a very handy horse, Akwitana, and she won a heap of races (also HNWRA Horse of the Year) and we travelled away a bit with her and Micky Johnson (jockey). "

They were great days, he said, with the likes of a young Bruce Johnson also riding for the stable.

Akwitana foaled Akwazoff in ? but his early days at the track weren't memorable.

"I remember we were swimming a couple one day and I told Merv, gee that horse (Akwazoff) ran a pretty good race the other day,” he recalled.

"I don't know he's a four year-old now.”

Akwazoff was lightly raced early on partly because he had a "few issues with his legs”. However he made up for it later on.

Merv persevered.

"He gave him time to mature,” Paul said.

"He was great to me. Always had some advice, never as an ultimatum but a few weeks or so later and you go gee, that's what Merv said a while ago. It was always constructive.

"And he always had some advice about life in general. They were great days, we had a lot of fun, i even got to take him to Dominoes (a local night club) too.

"He had some great horses, Easingwold, Belorrisimo, Victory Charm, Akwitana and Jonakini. But Akwazoff was the best.

"And winning that Grafton Cup was the pinnacle.”

Merv Corliss started his working life as a butcher with Harry Keenan in Tamworth and then moved to Bendemeer where he also started training.

SECOND CAREER : Senior Constable Joanne Danks in 2003 with Akwazoff at the mounted police unit in Redfern, Sydney. PERINI MICHAEL

"Dad won many races in the city and had a lot of very good horses including Steelswitch (won 34 races including two at Rosehill), Victory Charm (12 wins), Dollar and Duri Blue,” Lesley recently recalled.

Charming Boy, Glenbarra Boy, Easingwold, Belorissimo and Cobbers Son too. There were so many.

"But he always had a soft spot for Akwazoff who was an amazing horse. Dad trained his mother Akwitana who also won a stack of races.”

Akwitana was also a HNWRA Horse of the Year while Akwazoff won 16 country Cups including Quirindi, Lismore, Walcha features as well as three successive Gunnedah Cups.

"Lenny Todd won the first Gunnedah Cup on him, Greg Nock the second and Leanne Henry the third,” Lesley said.

He won 16 Country Cups during his career, including that 1997 Grafton Cup and a Country Cup at Randwick as well. He retired with 36 wins and almost half a million in prizemoney.

Merv's last winner was Glenbarra Boy in the 2010 Warialda Cup and a huge crowd, around 1000, turned up for his funeral at Tamworth racecourse on Monday, February 19.

It was a sad but joyous day, Lesley Jeffriess said.

Sad to lose such a great bloke but also heartwarming to celebrate such a good life with some amazing sporting achievements and then to have a "whiskey or two” in his honour at the wake in the Racecourse bar afterwards.

"He enjoyed it,' Lesley said of her father's life.

"He loved Grafton too. Had been going there for so long before Akwazoff won the Cup. We were always lucky to win a race there let alone a Grafton Cup. I watched the race that day from the trainers bar. They nearly threw us through the roof when he won.”

She used to ride Akwazoff in a lot of his work as well.

"Everybody rode him,” she said.

"He was such a good horse to do anything with.”

Early on, he was a handful for owners Mia and Neil Latimer, so they sent him to Merv.

It was a long road for Merv to educate and turn him into a winning proposition but from the day Danny Frahm won his maiden on him at Tamworth he continued to improve. Even after his racing career ended he had some big "wins”, becoming a police horse with NSW Police and serving with distinction until his death at age 21.