Radio broadcaster Alan Jones at the Supreme Court in Brisbane. Picture: AAP/Glenn Hunt
News

Jones’ lawyer points to Rebel Wilson case

by Kay Dibben
14th Jun 2018 11:26 AM
RADIO broadcaster Alan Jones has abandoned a defence of honest opinion in the defamation case brought against him by four Toowoomba brothers.

Counsel for Mr Jones, Rob Anderson QC, told Justice Peter Flanagan he agreed with the judge that it was unnecessary to press that defence.

Mr Anderson submitted that any damages to be awarded to four Wagner brothers should be much less, in light of today's appeal decision dramatically reducing actress Rebel Wilson's record defamation damages payout.

 

The four Wagner brothers have asked for damages of $1.2 million against Mr Jones and three other defendants.

Ms Wilson was awarded a record $650,000 in general damages and $3,917,472 in special damages that prompted an immediate appeal. The Court of Appeal today reduced her general damages payout to $600,000 and set aside the special damages amount finding it had been wrongly awarded.

