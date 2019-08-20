Alan Jones in new ‘repulsive’ tirade

SHOCK jock Alan Jones caused widespread fury with his "misogynistic rant" against New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern last week.

But new audio aired on ABC's Media Watch last night has revealed even more concerning comments made by the 78-year-old broadcaster.

The clip was taken from Jones' 2GB radio program on August 15 - the same day he launched his attack against Ms Ardern.

In it, the audibly angry host can be heard saying: "This lightweight New Zealand Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern is challenging Scott Morrison over climate change. Now I hope Scott Morrison gets tough here with a few backhanders … hasn't got a clue this woman."

The veteran commentator's comments were in response to the respected New Zealand leader's criticism of Australia's climate change policies.

Jones unleashed a shocking attack against her in response, labelling her a "complete clown" on air.

"She's a clown, Jacinda Ardern; a complete clown,'' Jones said.

"I just wonder whether Scott Morrison is going to be fully briefed to shove a sock down her throat.''

He went on to describe her as "a swallower" of the climate change "hoax" and a "joke".

"She is a joke, this woman; an absolute and utter lightweight," he said on social media.

Mr Rowland's tweet has stirred up renewed anger against Jones, who has been criticised by international leaders and the wider Australian public in the wake of the scandal.

"Fancy being a business and sponsoring this vile man," one Twitter user wrote, while another said: "Pull their broadcast licence. They never discipline Jones for his outbursts. Metaphorical or not, suggesting violence towards a female leader and ally of Australia is a step too far."

"I do not understand how he keeps getting new contracts," another posted, while another added: "Alan Jones is now a caricature of himself. Laughable."

Fresh details of Alan Jones’ tirade against Jacinda Ardern have been unearthed. Picture: Glenn Hunt/AAP Image

Another argued the wording revealed a "gendered threat".

"Backhander is absolutely a gendered threat - reserved for men to keep women in line. It's vile and repulsive. No Australian broadcaster should tolerate this language," another Twitter user wrote.

The latest revelation comes as major advertisers are deserting Jones' program in droves, with companies including Anytime Fitness, ME Bank, Bing Lee, RSL Art Union, Amart, Mercedes Benz, Snooze, Bunnings, Total Tools and Big W all confirming they have pulled their ads.

However, this morning a number of businesses including Peter's of Kensington, Gerard Malouf & Partners Lawyers, The Blind Factory and Bexley Dental are still advertising on the show.

Despite the outcry, it was business as usual this morning for Jones, who covered topics such as NSW's abortion reform, Aussies jailed overseas on drug charges and former deputy PM Tim Fischer's cancer battle.

Koala has cut ties with Alan Jones. We’re a significant buyer in the medium, and it’s something we should have done earlier. Climate change is real, violence against women starts with words and the bloke has had too many chances. @2GB873 time to wake up. — Koala (@KoalaMattress) August 19, 2019

However, he did briefly touch on the "astonishing" death threats he has allegedly received following the Jacinda Ardern controversy.

There has been widespread condemnation of Jones' comments - described by former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull as "his latest misogynistic rant" - with many pointing out his pattern of making concerning and potentially violent comments about women, including former PM Julia Gillard, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore.

Jones also said he hoped Scott Morrison gave Ms Ardern ‘a few backhanders’. Picture: Nick Perry/AP Photo

Macquarie Media chairman Russell Tate has also publicly warned Jones will be sacked if he makes similar comments in future.

2GB is owned by Macquarie Media, which recently re-signed Jones on a multimillion-dollar contract for a further two years.

Meanwhile, Ms Ardern has brushed off Jones' offensive remarks and has refused to comment on the matter.

"I don't know that I'm going to give that the light of day, that comment. I think I'll just leave it where it is," she said.