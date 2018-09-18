Hannebery ‘pretty keen’ on Saints

Dan Hannebery could be headed to the Saints.

ST KILDA coach Alan Richardson has confirmed he's met with Sydney star Dan Hannebery.

Last week, Hannebery requested a trade back to Victoria after 10 years and the 2012 premiership with the Swans.

Hannebery is contract until 2021 meaning the Saints will have to satisfy Sydney's demands, expected to be a first-round draft pick.

St Kilda currently holds pick No.3 - set to be No.4 when Gold Coast receive compensation for losing Tom Lynch - but is unlikely to give up such a high pick in a strong draft.

After two years beset by poor form and injury, Richardson said Hannebery and the club were confident the star midfielder could regain his elite status.

"Dan's made it pretty clear he'd like to come to us, we're keen to get him to come to us," he said.

"Sydney were aware of all of that and, obviously, the most important part gets done now, we're got to try and get the deal done and there's a bit to do there.

"Yeah, he is (confident of regaining his best) and probably more importantly we are.

"We think he's got a lot of really good footy left in him and has the potential to add a lot of value to our team."

Hannebery played just 15 games this year, averaging 18 disposals, but was All-Australian in 2016 and AFL Coaches' Association Player of the Year in 2015.

With the Saints unwilling to give up their top draft pick, key forward Paddy McCartin - brother of young Swan, Tom - had been floated as possible trade bait.

However, Richardson was quick to shut down any rumours.

"No, he won't be (traded). Paddy's very important to what we're doing," he said.

"(He's) Contracted, we want him and he wants to be with us."