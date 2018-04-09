Alana has lots of rhythm to remember

Studio One Dance Academy dancer Alana Madden, 14 looks as some of the many outfits she will wear as she competes in 21 sections at the Grafton Eisteddfod.

TO say Alana Madden has a few different beats running through her head next week would be mild understatement.

The Studio One Dance Academy student will take the stage at the Grafton Eisteddfod dance section 21 times, and is one of many students who will strut their stuff on multiple occasions in the competition.

Alana will dance 11 solo dances spanning ballet, demi-character, contemporary, modern, jazz and improvisation sections, as well as 10 troupe sections, and she said once the music kicks in, the dance steps come back to her.

"I just work really hard and try my best," she said.

"It can get a bit nerve wracking, especially before the first dance, but after you do it it makes you excited and you keep wanting to do more."

Alana has been dancing troupes for the past three years, and solos for the last two and is enjoying dancing after an earlier false start.

"I did try dancing when I was younger, but it only lasted two weeks and five minutes because I'd just stuck my head to the bar," she laughed.

"But I wanted to try again and I think my ability to understand things just grew."

If she isn't busy enough, Alana also plays the piano, and is eagerly awaiting the music sections of the eisteddfod to again perform.

"I really enjoy them. It's good to be around your friends from dance and the other people you see there," she said.

The dance section of the Grafton Eisteddfod starts this Saturday with the junior troupe sections in the morning and novice sections in the afternoon with senior troupes on Sunday. Open competition continues through until the following Sunday concluding with championship competition.

There will be more than a thousand dance performances over the course of competition, and the general public is able to attend any session at South Grafton High School hall.