Alarm saves couple in Southgate house fire

IF IT wasn't for a working smoke alarm, the outcome of a house fire at Southgate could have been all the more devastating.

The house on Lawrence Rd was destroyed in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Grafton Fire and Rescue captain Garry Reardon said the residents, a couple in their mid-40s were woken by the sound of a smoke alarm just after 1am, and followed the smell of smoke to find the back of the residence was already well alight.

Police said they attempted to extinguish the fire themselves, but in the end all they could do was evacuate.

"The bloke said it took a bit to wake him and he sort of fell out of bed, so really the smoke alarm could have been what saved them,” Mr Reardon said.

By the time Fire and Rescue and Rural Fire Service volunteers reached the house at 1.24am the building was already fully engulfed, and had collapsed in on itself.

This meant the priority of fire-fighters turned to a neighbouring house, occupied by a mother and her two children, which was also at risk.

Through preventative actions that residence was undamaged by the blaze.

Mr Reardon said the female who escaped the burning house was later transported to hospital by ambulance for shock.

According to police, the fire does not appear to be suspicious, but the cause of the fire will be investigated.