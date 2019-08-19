Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clarence Correctional Centre New Grafton Jail
Clarence Correctional Centre New Grafton Jail Tim Jarrett
Breaking

Alarming discovery puts jail construction site into lockdown

Tim Howard
by
19th Aug 2019 3:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BOMB threat has brought work at the new Grafton jail site to a halt this afternoon says project director Mike Cramb.

Mr Cramb said a message had been found written on a wall in a toilet on the site, prompting the shutdown.

He said police and other emergency services were called as a precaution.

"We take these sorts of things seriously, so we shut down the site while police and health and safety people investigate,” he said.

Mr Cramb said he was not sure what the message said, but it was enough to trigger the response.

"We're investigating now, it only happened mid-afternoon,” he said. "We will make an announcement when we have a better idea of the situation.”

The site has been evacuated and there are reports Australian Federal Police have been called in.

More to come.

australian federal police bomb threat clarence correctional centre mike cramb new grafton jail police
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Warning spreads of wire strung across road

    Warning spreads of wire strung across road

    Crime A FACEBOOK post has spread to a number of community groups and pages with a warning after an injury was sustained allegedly by wire strung across a road

    IN COURT: 69 people facing Grafton court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 69 people facing Grafton court today

    Crime Here's a list of everyone appearing in court today, August 19

    Abortion blindside a big vote changer

    premium_icon Abortion blindside a big vote changer

    News Backlash against LNP on abortions by gender

    New Harley Davidson owner clueless to cop chase

    premium_icon New Harley Davidson owner clueless to cop chase

    Crime Motorcyclist had no idea police were in hot pursuit