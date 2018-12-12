Menu
Alastair Clarkson remains a Hawk. Pic: Michael Klein
AFL

Clarko receives Hawks’ top honour

by Ben Broad
12th Dec 2018 10:42 AM

IT might have taken him 14 years but Alastair Clarkson is finally a life member at Hawthorn.

The Hawks coaching legend, who has been in charge since the end of 2004, on Tuesday night was one of four new inductees to the exclusive club.

Clarkson, who has coached the Hawks to four AFL premierships (2008, 2013, 2014 and 2015), was recognised along with former high performance boss Andrew Russell, former head of football strategy and innovation David Rath and club physiotherapist Andrew Lambart.

The majority of Hawthorn's premiership stars from their dynasty have received the honour - club criteria states any players to complete 10 years' service or play 150 senior games are eligible - but on Tuesday it was a night for the men who do their work off the field.

Alastair Clarkson holds the 2015 premiership cup aloft with former captain Luke Hodge. Picture: Wayne Ludbey
"These four individuals have given so much of themselves to the Hawthorn Football Club over the journey," Hawks CEO Justin Reeves said.

"They all joined the Hawks at the end of 2004, at the beginning of Alastair's tenure, and each has played a significant role in our history ... Although David and Andrew Russell no longer work for the club, they will always be Hawthorn people, and we will be forever grateful for the impact they and their families made on the brown and gold.

Clarkson upon his appointment in 2004.
Clarkson at Hawthorn training earlier this month. Pic: Getty Images
"We are thrilled that we have the opportunity to acknowledge both Alastair and Andrew in this way while they are both still actively involved in helping the Hawks achieve its next premiership."

Clarkson, who has coached the club in 329 matches, signed a contract extension after the 2018 season meaning he will remain in charge of the Hawks until at least the end of 2022.

