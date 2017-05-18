Albanese treating us like mugs: Hartsuyker

Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker has strongly defended the Coalition's commitment to the Pacific Hwy upgrade after adverse comments were made by Opposition heavyweight Anthony Albanese yesterday.

COWPER MP Luke Hartsuyker said Anthony Albanese is treating Coffs Coast locals like mugs with his claim that progress on the Pacific Hwy upgrade has 'moved into the slow lane'.

The opposition spokesman for Infrastructure, Transport, Cities and Regional Development yesterday said the Federal Budget handed down last week showed Turnbull Government had slashed investment on the Pacific Hwy upgrade.

Mr Hartsuyker said such talk from Mr Albanese is a bit rich.

"Anthony Albanese's legacy to the Pacific Hwy project was a $2.4 billion funding cut as a result of his politically-motivated demands for unrealistic co-funding from the NSW Government while he was Federal Transport Minister," Mr Hartsuyker said.

"Upon being elected in 2013, the Coalition Government restored the funding Albo cut and set the project on a path to completion by 2020."

The Nationals member said the Coalition's commitment to completing the Pacific Hwy uprade is there for evryone to see.

"Anyone who has driven north or south of Coffs Harbour on the Pacific Highway lately can see that construction is progressing rapidly on a massive scale, on pace for completion by 2020," Mr Hartsuyker said.

"His claim of a funding reduction is pure mischief-making. There has been no cut to funding for the Pacific Hwy upgrade.

"The road will be upgraded to four lanes, on time, as promised."