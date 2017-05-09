Albert helps museum into the the digital age

Artists Peter McGrath and Nicky Holmes were at the inaugural 'Raising The Roof' art auction at the Yamba Museum on April, 22.

YAMBA Museum has used the "personal” touch to smooth its money handling into the digital age.

The Port of Yamba Historical Society president, Marea Buist, said a decision to install Albert into the Yamba Museum's payment system in time for last month's fund raising art auction was a boon for business.

Ms Buist said Albert was not a technical nerd in the organisation, but the museum's bank's name for its electronic payments system.

"During the planning stages of our fundraising art auction it became obvious that we would need to provide credit card facilities for those wishing to purchase the artworks,” she said.

"We proceeded with negotiations to acquire Albert, which is the bank's name for their credit card merchant terminal.

"It was a very wise decision, as at the completion of the auction, people waited in line to pay for their purchases with a credit card.”

Ms Buist said the change would become permanent.

"Now that the auction is over, I think we ought to bring Albert into the mainstream of our daily operations,” she said.

"While it may, initially, appear to be a daunting prospect, I am confident that with appropriate instruction, our members, in particular museum guides, will quickly become familiar in its simple use. So, the next time a visitor asks if we accept credit cards, we can cheerfully say, 'Yes we do'.”