Albo, Ayres give ScoMo a rocket over local unemployment

IN THE FIRING LING: Members of the Labor Party aren't happy with Scott Morrison's efforts in addressing unemployment on the North Coast.

FEDERAL opposition leader Anthony Albanese and NSW senator Tim Ayres have taken aim at Scott Morrison for our region's high unemployment rate.

The Labor Party pair released a joint statement on Saturday morning calling for Mr Morrison to act swiftly in a region which has long called for a solution to unemployment.

"Scott Morrison must come up with a plan to address the 9,522 people looking for work or more work on the North Coast as locals nervously eye their bank balance coming up to Christmas," the joint statement read.

"In the Coffs Harbour-Grafton data region, the unemployment rate is 6.7 per cent, higher than the national average of 5.3 per cent.

"Taking into account the 8.8 per cent of people seeking more hours at work, there is a total of 15.5 per cent of people in the area who are desperate to work hard and earn more money to get through the expensive summer season."

Earlier in 2019 Coffs Harbour's youth unemployment hit crisis mode, skyrocketing to 20.3 per cent, the second highest rate in the country.

"These figures come at a time when the Government has stubbornly refused to do anything about the unsustainably low rate of Newstart or the record low wages growth on their watch," the statement continued.

"In the lead up to Christmas, families on the North Coast are rightly worried about how they can afford the essentials. "But Scott Morrison is pretending there is no problem.

"This Government is doing nothing to address the challenges facing regional Australia and has no plan to make it easier for people to put food on the table and petrol in the car these summer holidays."

Scott Morrison is returning to Australia after a family holiday to Hawaii today.

Mr Morrison cut the holiday short after public backlash over the poorly timed trip, with the country in the grip of devastating drought and bushfires.