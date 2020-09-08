Anthony Albanese to visit Coffs Harbour

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese will be in Coffs Harbour tomorrow. Picture: Tony martin

LEADER of the Opposition Anthony Albanese is expected to be in Coffs Harbour tomorrow.

It is understood he will be making one of his 'headland speeches' regarding the future of regional Australia.

The topics he will cover include:

- Lessons from COVID

- Investing in infrastructure, roads, communications and rail.

- Investing in people - TAFE and universities

- Services in the region

- Co-operation - working with local Government, industries, chambers of commerce etc

- An industrial revolution - building things here, Australian manufacturing

- Research - proper investment in research and development

A recent Essential poll found Scott Morrison is preferred PM of less than half (49 per cent) of respondents for the first time since April but still ahead of Albanese on 26 per cent.

Albanese grew up in public housing in the inner Sydney suburb of Camperdown.

He has often said he was raised with three great faiths: The Catholic Church, The South Sydney Football Club and Labor.

He joined the Australian Labor Party at the age of fifteen. In May 2019, he was elected unopposed as the twenty-first Leader of the Australian Labor Party.