Album a Fresh debut

Lesley Apps
| 28th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
FRESH is the highly anticipated debut album from country-pop breakout Melanie Dyer and has been described as a gem of a release, an apt summary for the work of an artist raised in the picturesque surrounds of Inverell - the famed Sapphire City.

Dyer is an incandescent trailblazer at the forefront of the "new wave” of pop-crossover artists with an earthy, honest country heart. Few debut albums achieve the kind of multifaceted sparkle that Dyer managed with Fresh.

At 23, the Sydney-based singer-songwriter has burst onto the scene with startling vibrancy. The lead single of which the album gets it name, is an established No. 1 hit, occupying the top spot on the official Australian Country Airplay Chart for five straight weeks after its debut.

But despite the accolades it was no easy ride for Dyer who has been dedicated to the cause since she first picked up a guitar at age 11 on the family farm at Mount Russell.

It has taken years of hard work, live performance and study to get where she is today.

A two-time graduate of the CMAA's Camerata Program, Dyer is also an alumnus of both the coveted NSW Talent Development Project and the famed CMAA Academy of Country Music. From there, Dyer's signing to Universal Music Australia in 2013 was a natural step forward.

Produced by the incomparable Lindsay Rimes (The McClymonts), Dyer's 2015 EP Lifetime (Universal) was a stunning artistic blueprint.

The title track soared to the No. 1 slot on the CMC Top 50, while subsequent singles Busy Doing Nothing and My Stupid Mouth went on to crack the Australian Country Music Airplay Chart Top 10.

Having appeared everywhere from the Gympie Muster to CMC Rocks 2016, Dyer heralded the arrival of her full-length album Fresh by delivering a staggering 23 performances across nine days of this year's Tamworth Country Music Festival.

It's testament to Dyer's robust and rounded work ethic.

"It's not something that's just sprung up and happened quickly,” Dyer said of Fresh.

"It's something I've been building for many years.”

Dyer said the album was not simply an expression of her uniquely wonderful slant on country, pop, and the invigorating space in which the two styles intersect - it's a thrilling statement of who she is as a singer-songwriter.

True to that sentiment, Dyer wrote or co-wrote every song on the album.

"Because I'm a songwriter at heart, and it's something that I've done always, it's about my experiences in life,” she explained.

"Moving from the country to the city, the people I meet and the experiences I have all shape my sound.

"Fresh explores just who I am.”

In an album of infectious, hook-laden brilliance, Save My Cents ranks among the most captivating entries represented on Fresh and the second single to be released from the album.

From the track's glorious vocal harmonies to a chorus that's an all-clapping, all-stomping call-and-response breakout, Save My Cents is pure, blissed-out pop perfection.

It's a tune that will resonate with fans of everyone from The Lumineers to Taylor Swift and beyond.

Dyer will be returning to Grafton's Clocktower Hotel on Friday night to promote this single and the album, and catch up with her growing number of supporters in the Clarence Valley.

"I'm excited to come play at the Clocky this Friday. It's going to be another fun gig. We always have the best nights playing there, it's like our local.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clocktower hotel country pop whatson

