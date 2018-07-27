Menu
Alcatel launches $89 phone for Australian market

27th Jul 2018 1:33 PM

IF you have a teenager whinging they want their own phone - but don't want to fork out hundreds, this could be the answer.

The new Alcatel 1C is available now through Telstra for $89. 

Features include an 18:9 screen and fingerprint scanner.

Available in both black and gold options, the 1C is the first in a much bigger and broader Alcatel range soon to hit Australian shelves.

The phones feature a quad core processor and a range of fun camera features for social media.

Alcatel remains the number 3 smartphone company in Australia (by volume) and is the first company to deliver 18:9 screens across its entire range and pricepoints.

A 4G version will also be launching shortly at $99.

Key Specs:

• Immersive 5.34" 18:9 FWVGA+ (960 x 480) 16M Colour screen
• Social-ready Camera features
• 8MP Rear camera with flash
• 5MP Front facing camera with flash
• Secure Fingerprint Scanner
• Quad-core processor
• 2460mAh battery (up to 8hrs talk time, up to 240 hours standby time)
• Runs on the 3G network
• OS Android Nougat
• Locked to the Telstra network

