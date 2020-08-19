ALCOHOL FREE: No more bevvies at the park

The amount of rubbish repeatedly left at Reedy Creek Park in Yamba has led Clarence Valley Council to take action.

LEFTOVER rubbish coupled with "irresponsible" behaviour by drinkers has led Clarence Valley Council down the prohibition path.

Councillors yesterday recommended creating an Alcohol Prohibited Area at Reedy Creek Park in Yamba.

The riverside park runs alongside Melaleuca Drive and, according to council documents, has been the scene of littering and "irresponsible behaviour associated with drinking" since August 2019.

The ongoing problems prompted council staff to act after repeatedly having to repair damage and clean up after people.

The recommendation to seek approval from the Local Area Police Commander to establish an APA at Reedy Creek Park and install signage was approved by the Corporate Governance and Works Committee.

Alcohol prohibited areas are nothing new and are designed to help police and council, in co-operation with the wider community, to control anti-social behaviour in the designated areas.

Rubbish left at Reedy Creek Park in Yamba.

Cr Arthur Lysaught said the APA gave police an opportunity to "move in and take the appropriate action".

"Once the signage is up it is then up to the police to ensure that it is followed," he said.

The council documents state that as APAs restrict the freedom of citizens, they should only be considered where there are problems such as littering, obstruction or irresponsible behaviour associated with drinking in a public place.

Following a question from Cr Debrah Novak over whether or not enacting the APA would shift the issue elsewhere in Yamba, Cr Karen Toms said it was unfortunate they had to rely on the police to move people on and tip alcohol out.

"I agree with Cr Novak. I wonder whether making this (park) alcohol free is just shifting the problem - probably," Cr Toms said.

"But we won't know until we try. It is sad we have to use measures like this … and I just wish there was some other way we could resolve the issue.

"This is what we need to do and we will see what happens next."

If approved at next week's full council meeting, Reedy Creek Park will join a growing list of areas you are unable to crack a beer at.

Others include Market Square in Grafton, Cedar Park in South Grafton, Flinders Park in Yamba and McLachlan Park in Maclean.

The Local Government Act enables council to declare any public place or part of a place to be an APA, which stands until a resolution is passed to revoke the declaration.

For a full list of Alcohol Free Zones visit the Clarence Valley Council website.