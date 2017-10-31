News

Aldi gets ridiculous: Stand-up paddle boards selling cheap

A stand up paddle boarder. Not the version Aldi are selling.
THEY'RE usually famous for their foreign food and discount supplies but Aldi are releasing a new range of products perfect to escape the scorching Aussie heat.

Come this weekend the German supermarket giants will sell inflatable stand up paddle boards and surfboards.

Priced at $299 Aldi's version of the paddle board are significantly lower than the usual $1000+ prices.

Aldi's surfboards start at $49, snorkel and flipper sets for $24.99 as well as a range of adults and kids' swimwear.

Surfboards starting prices vary between the $200 to the $600 mark.

 

Aldi are selling stand up paddle boards for just $299.
Aldi are selling stand up paddle boards for just $299.

Aldi's stand up paddle board description

  • 2 moulded side fins and 1 removable middle fin for directional stability
  • Drop stitch material provides unparalleled strength and durability
  • Quick inflation/deflation air valve
  • Non-slip traction pad
  • Adjustable aluminium oar
  • Convenient deck handle to easily pick up and carry
  • Weight capacity: 1 adult/100kg
  • Includes: hand pump with pressure gauge, detachable seat with backrest and travel bag

