RECALL: Aldi mayonnaise warning

by Angelo Risso
7th Dec 2018 6:29 AM
A mayonnaise sold at Aldi has been recalled due to glass contamination fears.

The product is the 466g jar of Colway Real Mayonnaise.

The NSW Food Authority have warned that faulty packaging has made glass breakage more likely, and encouraged consumers to not eat the mayo.

 

 

They can return the product to Aldi for a full refund.

