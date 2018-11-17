Aldi slammed over latest price label deception

Unit pricing helps shoppers compare prices before choosing an item off the shelf.

Just days after a sneaky font change drew the ire of customers struggling to find a bargain, supermarket giant Aldi has been attacked by a consumer group for another price label sleight of hand that has led to confusing price comparisons on its shelves.

In a bid to show shoppers they are saving money, the chain is including previous prices up to almost a year old.

In one example, blue stilton cheese is advertised at $4.99 with a big yellow arrow from the words "was $5.99". But small type at the bottom of the label reveals the higher price was way back on 27/12/17.

Queensland Consumer Association says the super saver and price reduction labels are a joke and misleading to many shoppers.

"I think it's pretty dreadful," QCA spokesman Ian Jarratt said.

"I seriously question the usefulness to people of knowing what the price of an item was nearly a year ago.

"In terms of conveying the impression that people are saving money, it might be good for the supermarket. But I don't think the man or woman in the street would think it is reasonable."

Mr Jarratt said other chains also highlighted previous prices ''but this is an extreme example".

QCA is especially annoyed because Aldi used "decluttering" as an excuse for a sneaky change to reduce the type size on their unit pricing details.

Unit pricing shows consumers how much they are paying for a standard measurement -- for example per kilo or per litre -- so they can easily compare across products and brands.

The law requires large retailers to make the information be "prominent, legible and unambiguous"

But the German-owned supermarket chain has begun phasing in new labels which reduce the unit pricing font size by almost half from 5mm to 3mm and is no longer bold.

Unit pricing in an Aldi supermarket. The new unit pricing is on the left and old unit pricing is on the right. Picture: Supplied.

Mr Jarratt who led the national campaign for federal laws introducing unit pricing in 2009 says it's a big step backwards by a chain which had been one of the leaders.

Just 10 days ago, Aldi defended the change, saying the move was intended to "declutter" the labels and "provide clear and clean information to our customers".

But Mr Jarratt said today: "There is an obvious candidate for decluttering when you are taking a lot of space to show prices that applied months ago."

He said the group would be using the examples to urge national watchdog, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) ''to better monitor and enforce compliance by supermarkets and online grocery sellers with the unit pricing rules it administers".

Aldi has been approached for comment.