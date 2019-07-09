Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ALDI GENERIC Pic Chris Pavlich 22/06/2004
ALDI GENERIC Pic Chris Pavlich 22/06/2004
Crime

Aldi store evacuated over bomb fears

9th Jul 2019 4:03 PM

THE bomb squad has swept through a suburban Aldi store in Melbourne's southeast, deeming it safe after a suspicious package was earlier located.

Workers and shoppers were evacuated from the store at Cranbourne, 43kms from the Melbourne CBD, shortly before 12.30pm, the Cranbourne Leader reports.

The Bomb Response Unit was called in and a robot was sent into the store to look around before the area was declared safe.

Local businesses were reportedly impacted by the scare. Staff were told to stay indoors while police attended and an exclusion zone was set up around nearby streets.

Police said there was no threat to public safety.

More Stories

aldi bomb bomb threat evacuation

Top Stories

    The million-dollar Ramornie legend

    premium_icon The million-dollar Ramornie legend

    Feature The $20,000 Tamworth gelding nicknamed 'Henry' that became a million-dollar winner

    • 9th Jul 2019 3:00 PM
    July Carnival thrust into national spotlight

    July Carnival thrust into national spotlight

    Horses Racing video clocks up nearly 20,000 views in less than 24hrs

    YOUR SAY: Why so many incidents?

    YOUR SAY: Why so many incidents?

    Opinion Readers raise questions about use of Grafton intersection

    Sweet move to bottle water for Sunshine Sugar

    premium_icon Sweet move to bottle water for Sunshine Sugar

    News Northern Rivers company looking to tap into bottled water market

    • 9th Jul 2019 3:21 PM