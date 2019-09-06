Aldi Thermomix dupe’s surprise results

How does Aldi’s version stack up?

At only a fraction of the cost of a Thermomix, it's easy to see why Aldi's $299 dupe has sparked excitement among time-poor cooks.

The thermo cooker, which hits shelves tomorrow as part of Aldi's special buys, is being touted as a cheaper alternative to the Thermomix, the latest model of which costs an eye-watering $2269.

But how well can Aldi's version measure up to the expensive original? On last night's A Current Affair two mums put the two models to the test, cooking the same recipes in the same amount of time.

At only $299, Aldi’s Thermomix dupe is certainly tempting

'IT DID TAKE A LOT LONGER'

Louise decided to give making a garlic chicken risotto a go in each machine, pointing out the major difference between the Thermomix and Aldi version was one hi-tech feature in the expensive version.

"(The Thermomix) has got a chip on the side of it, it's got recipe books so it guides you through how to cook, where the Aldi one doesn't have that," she told reporter Lauren Golman.

Using each cooker to chop garlic, Louise noted the Aldi version hadn't chopped it as finely and had to be run through a second time.

"The garlic in that is not minced up, so it's going to be a very garlicky, chunky risotto," she said.

Aldi’s thermo cooker (left) didn’t chop garlic as finely as the Thermomix did.

Sauteing some of the ingredients, Louise also noticed the Aldi mix was still quite "chunky" and hadn't melted down as well as it had in the Thermomix.

After adding the final ingredients of stock, chicken and rice and running the cooker for 18 minutes, Louise said the differences between the two finished risottos were obvious.

"(The Aldi version is) a lot more runnier and watery than what a risotto should be, and it did take a lot longer to do things," she said.

However, she conceded it might be a case of the Aldi version needing slightly longer cooking time.

Louise found Aldi’s end result of the risotto (left) was more watery but may just need longer to cook.

'EXACTLY THE SAME'

Also putting the Aldi version through its paces was Thermomix owner Kim, who used both machines to make a banana muffin mix.

She found both machines could handily weigh ingredients, and the Aldi dupe had no trouble mixing the muffin mix's wet ingredients.

"I think they look exactly the same - no problems at all, they're both well mixed

dry ingredients," she said.

Kim said the Aldi version (right) needed longer to mix in the dry ingredients.

But when she added the dry ingredients, Kim found the Aldi thermal cooker needed an additional 10 seconds to mix them properly.

"It hasn't quite mixed in the flour and the oats as well as the Thermomix," she said.

But after baking both muffin mixes in the oven, Kim was impressed with the results from Aldi.

"They're the same, my kids would eat both … I think it does really well," she said. "I think I'm in a bit of trouble because I think my husband would want me to sell the Thermomix."

Kim said she couldn’t see the difference between the two muffin mixes.

THERMOMIX DUPE SPARKS FRENZY

News of Aldi stocking the Thermomix dupe caused a frenzy among shoppers when it was shared on Markdown Addicts Australia on Facebook last week.

Eagle-eyed shoppers noted the product had previously been sold at Big W and Spotlight and recommended it as a cheaper alternative to the pricey Thermomix.

"I got this one from Big W a few years ago. Not 100% the same but good for the price," one shopper commented.

"3 year warranty is good! Better than Thermomix!" one person wrote, while another added: "I own this (Aldi version of Thermomix) and it is awesome!"

The Mistral Thermo Cooker comes with a two-litre stainless steel bowl, 800 watt motor and 1000 watt heating power as well as 10 different speeds.

A steamer unit, chopping blade, mixing tool and recipe book are also included.

Aldi's Thermo Cooker will be available in stores from September 7

But can it really measure up to the original?