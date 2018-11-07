Menu
LABELLING on grocery items has shrunk in font size making it much tougher for shoppers to work out if they are getting a good deal. Pictured: Judith Singho at the Aldi store at Bundaberg Plaza on Maryborough St in 2016.
LABELLING on grocery items has shrunk in font size making it much tougher for shoppers to work out if they are getting a good deal. Pictured: Judith Singho at the Aldi store at Bundaberg Plaza on Maryborough St in 2016.
Aldi under attack for label shrink

7th Nov 2018 5:47 PM
LABELLING on grocery items has shrunk in font size making it much tougher for shoppers to work out if they are getting a good deal.

One of the nation's largest supermarkets - Aldi - has recently begun phasing in smaller unit price labelling, including at its four stores in Bundaberg.

Unit pricing is labels underneath products on supermarket shelves, allowing consumers to compare prices. Consumer groups have attacked the supermarket giant's move and called it "disappointing.” Aldi has almost halved the font size of unit pricing from 5mm to 3mm.

Queensland Consumers Association spokesman, Ian Jarratt, said Aldi had "stuffed up this time” and needed to review the labelling.

An Aldi spokesman said they had begun phasing in new labelling to help "declutter” information for shoppers.

