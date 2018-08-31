Aldoga solar farm proposal receives sunny response

SUNNY OUTLOOK: The location of the proposed solar farm has meant complaints have been minimal.

SUNNY OUTLOOK: The location of the proposed solar farm has meant complaints have been minimal. Mike Richards GLA130418SLAR

A 265MW solar farm slated for construction in Gladstone's State Development Area next year has been met with a warm response at a series of community information sessions across the region - according to the renewables company behind the project.

Acciona Energy energy division managing director Brett Wickham said most of the issues raised at meetings in Yarwun, Mount Larcom and Gladstone this week related to how people could take advantage of the jobs and contracts associated with the project.

"It's been very positive so far, and I'd like to think that's because we try to pick up on issues along the way and address them," Mr Wickham said.

"The layout of the site also means there are not many areas from which the solar field itself will be visible."

Mr Wickham said Acciona's philosophy when it came to buying and employing locally was to "start from where the project is and work out".

"That means local contractors, suppliers, hire cars, meals, wherever we can," he said.

"The project will also have a Buy Queensland focus wherever possible."

Mr Wickham said a full site survey still needed to be undertaken with local indigenous groups, once the company had identified the exact land on which the farm would be built.

He expected the final application to be submitted around the end of September.

Businesses or individuals looking to register their interest in the project should email aldoga.au@acciona.com