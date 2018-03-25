Games hand United ideal A-League platform

Gold Coast hasn’t been represented in the A-League since 2012.

GOLD Coast United chairman Danny Maher says the upcoming Commonwealth Games are the perfect launching pad for the club's bid to return to the A-League.

United on Thursday confirmed their intention to be part of an expanded A-League from the 2019-20 season when the competition will increase from 10 to 12 teams.

United's previous A-League stint ended in 2012 soon after mining magnate Clive Palmer was stripped of the club's licence by Football Federation Australia.

The club returned to action this year in the NPL Queensland competition, with Maher stressing community support exists to ensure United will be successful if granted entry into both the A-League and the W-League.

"We have built from the grassroots up," Maher said.

"We are a whole-of-city model. We embrace all grassroots clubs and businesses.

"We have proven relationships from the base of the sport through to the international level. Gold Coast United are coming from the inside up."

Maher said now was perfect time to announce United's A-League bid with the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games starting next month.

Preparations continue ahead of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

"We are in the light of the Commonwealth Games, the biggest event to come to this city and the eyes of the sporting world are on us," he said.

"There is no better time to launch our bid for Gold Coast United to re-join the A-League.

Maher claimed rival Queensland bidders Brisbane City and Brisbane Strikers would not be able to match United's application.

"We have everything in place."