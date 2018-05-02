Menu
Bert van Marwijk will name his extended Socceroos squad on Monday.
Soccer

Van Marwijk return adds extra intrigue to decider

by AAP
2nd May 2018 12:47 PM

POTENTIAL World Cup Socceroos in the A-League grand final will have even more motivation, with national team coach Bert van Marwijk making a surprise return to Australia to watch the match.

The Dutchman is making a three-day trip to Newcastle and Sydney, taking in the grand final before announcing an extended World Cup squad in Sydney on Monday.

Attackers James Troisi and Dimitri Petratos, who will square off in the A-League decider, were involved in Australiaâ€™s first friendlies under van Marwijk and are likely to feature in the Russia long-list.

