Grand final ratings: Thomas is star of show

Lawrence Thomas was clearly the star of the show.

Lawrence Thomas was clearly the star of the show.

MELBOURNE Victory are A-League champions and they can thank their impressive defensive line - headlined by a heroic goalkeeping performance - for delivering a fourth title.

Here are the stars and strugglers from the grand final.

Nigel Boogaard was a rock in the Jets defence.

NEWCASTLE JETS

Glen Moss 6/10

Looked reasonably assured after spending months on the bench.

Daniel Georgievski 4/10

A night to forget against his old team, and got subbed off.

Nigel Boogaard 7/10

Tough as old boots and led his team with customary bravery.

Nikolai Topor-Stanley 7/10

Fought a non-stop duel with Besart Berisha, but lost a fourth grand final.

John Koutroumbis 5/10

Young fullback struggled to cope with Victory's attacking wingplay.

Steve Ugarkovic 6/10

Struggled to compete with Victory's experienced midfield in second half.

Riley McGree 7/10

Produced moments of real style, but couldn't find the killer pass.

Jason Hoffman had one of Newcastle’s few real chances.

Jason Hoffman 6/10

Never stopped running, but ran into a smothering Victory defence.

Ronny Vargas 8/10

Brilliant in the first half before fading after so long out.

Dimi Petratos 7/10

Combined excellently with Vargas in first half but ran out of inspiration.

Roy O'Donovan 3/10

Fought manfully - but faces a long ban for a shameful high tackle on Thomas.

Joe Champness 4/10

Barely got into the contest after second half entry.

Pato Rodriguez 4/10

Couldn't provide inspiration off the bench as game slipped away.

Lawrence Thomas produced some great saves to keep the Jets at bay.

MELBOURNE VICTORY

Lawrence Thomas 9/10

Flawless performance with flying saves and extreme bravery.

Stefan Nigro 7/10

Struggled in first half with Jets' movement but settled.

James Donachie 7/10

Solid at the back, won all crucial aerial duels.

Tommy Deng 8/10

Remarkably assured performance as emergency centrehalf covering for Rhys Williams.

Kosta Barbarouses tussles with John Koutroumbis.

Leigh Broxham 7/10

Occasionally looked uncertain, but never let his side down.

Carl Valeri 7/10

Another high-octane performance from the Victory veteran captain.

Terry Antonis 7/10

Couldn't reach the heights of last week's semifinal, but solid throughout.

Kosta Barbarouses 8/10

Scored the winner and was constant thorn for home defence.

James Troisi 7/10

Effective as link-up man for Victory, but struggled to impose himself on contest.

Leroy George 8/10

Really smart performance form the winger, doubling back when needed.

Besart Berisha 7/10

Couldn't add to his finals' tally, but was tenacious throughout.

Matias Sanchez 4/10

Scatter-brained cameo off the bench from the Argentine