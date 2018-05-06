Grand final ratings: Thomas is star of show
MELBOURNE Victory are A-League champions and they can thank their impressive defensive line - headlined by a heroic goalkeeping performance - for delivering a fourth title.
Here are the stars and strugglers from the grand final.
NEWCASTLE JETS
Glen Moss 6/10
Looked reasonably assured after spending months on the bench.
Daniel Georgievski 4/10
A night to forget against his old team, and got subbed off.
Nigel Boogaard 7/10
Tough as old boots and led his team with customary bravery.
Nikolai Topor-Stanley 7/10
Fought a non-stop duel with Besart Berisha, but lost a fourth grand final.
John Koutroumbis 5/10
Young fullback struggled to cope with Victory's attacking wingplay.
Steve Ugarkovic 6/10
Struggled to compete with Victory's experienced midfield in second half.
Riley McGree 7/10
Produced moments of real style, but couldn't find the killer pass.
Jason Hoffman 6/10
Never stopped running, but ran into a smothering Victory defence.
Ronny Vargas 8/10
Brilliant in the first half before fading after so long out.
Dimi Petratos 7/10
Combined excellently with Vargas in first half but ran out of inspiration.
Roy O'Donovan 3/10
Fought manfully - but faces a long ban for a shameful high tackle on Thomas.
Joe Champness 4/10
Barely got into the contest after second half entry.
Pato Rodriguez 4/10
Couldn't provide inspiration off the bench as game slipped away.
MELBOURNE VICTORY
Lawrence Thomas 9/10
Flawless performance with flying saves and extreme bravery.
Stefan Nigro 7/10
Struggled in first half with Jets' movement but settled.
James Donachie 7/10
Solid at the back, won all crucial aerial duels.
Tommy Deng 8/10
Remarkably assured performance as emergency centrehalf covering for Rhys Williams.
Leigh Broxham 7/10
Occasionally looked uncertain, but never let his side down.
Carl Valeri 7/10
Another high-octane performance from the Victory veteran captain.
Terry Antonis 7/10
Couldn't reach the heights of last week's semifinal, but solid throughout.
Kosta Barbarouses 8/10
Scored the winner and was constant thorn for home defence.
James Troisi 7/10
Effective as link-up man for Victory, but struggled to impose himself on contest.
Leroy George 8/10
Really smart performance form the winger, doubling back when needed.
Besart Berisha 7/10
Couldn't add to his finals' tally, but was tenacious throughout.
Matias Sanchez 4/10
Scatter-brained cameo off the bench from the Argentine