Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Adam Taggart has played his final game for the Roar.
Adam Taggart has played his final game for the Roar.
Soccer

Roar goalscoring ace makes move to South Korea

by Marco Monteverde
14th Feb 2019 11:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER Socceroos striker Adam Taggart has left Brisbane Roar.

News Corp Australia revealed last month that Taggart was set for a move to a South Korean club, and on Thursday morning the Roar confirmed his departure.

Taggart, 25, was in his first season with the Roar after joining the club last year from Perth Glory.

In 18 competitive appearances for the Roar, Taggart scored 11 goals - despite Brisbane's disappointing A-League season.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to thank the club, players, coaches and fans for their support during my time at BRFC," Taggart said.

"I'm confident that the club can turn things around and have more success in the future."

Roar CEO David Pourre said Taggart had been a "good servant" for the Roar.

"We wish him well with the next step in his career," Pourre said.

Get every match of the 2018/19 Hyundai A-League LIVE. SIGN UP NOW!

More Stories

adam taggart a-league brisbane roar david pourre socceroos
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Marriage proposal stalled by phantom seasickness

    premium_icon Marriage proposal stalled by phantom seasickness

    People and Places Marriage proposal is temporarily stymied by a bout of phantom sea sickness on board a cruise

    Reflections on a Clarence Valley dance floor

    premium_icon Reflections on a Clarence Valley dance floor

    Music 11 of the most memorable nights out

    Woman charged after backyard fire destroyed homes

    premium_icon Woman charged after backyard fire destroyed homes

    Breaking She allegedly left a fire unattended before it spread into bushland

    Council respond to concerns over Jacaranda Park

    premium_icon Council respond to concerns over Jacaranda Park

    Council News The $1.4 million project has received backlash from some residents