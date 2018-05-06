Urgent inquiry to avoid VAR World Cup howlers

THE company providing the A-League's video refereeing system will conduct an urgent inquiry into the catastrophic software failure at the grand final, amid fresh concerns over its use at the World Cup.

The system failure that that led to Melbourne Victory's winning goal in the grand final being wrongly allowed raises fresh questions over the use of the controversial VAR system at the World Cup, at which the same company, Hawkeye, is expected to supply the technology.

Hawkeye has promised to find the root cause of the loss for several minutes of one of the two vision feeds to the VAR at McDonald Jones Stadium, which came 30 seconds before Kosta Barbarouses's ninth-minute goal which should have been disallowed for an off-side in the build-up.

By the time the feed was restored the game had restarted, allowing Victory to hold on to their lead and secure a fourth championship.

At the World Cup the VARs will be based in a central location rather than at each stadium, prompting fears of what will happen if a similar issue is to arise at the World Cup.

A-League referees boss Ben Wilson will make a report to FIFA on Monday about the incident, which meant that the side-on view which showed three Victory players standing off-side as Leroy George took a freekick was not available to the VAR until several minutes after the goal.

A-League boss Greg O'Rourke will hold further talks with Hawkeye this week in a bid to find out why the $500,000 system failed, and how it can be prevented in future.

That will be of no comfort to Newcastle players and supporters, whose loss on home soil provided a crushing anticlimax to a remarkable season.

An irate Jets coach Ernie Merrick - an avowed supporter of the VAR - had questioned the point of having it after the grand final, and the system failure will sound alarm bells at FIFA with the VAR to be implemented at the World Cup in Russia.

Jets coach Ernie Merrick slammed the VAR after the grand final.

"We are extremely disappointed at this failure of the VAR technology," O'Rourke said, "And we understand the disappointment and frustration of the Newcastle Jets, their fans and indeed all football fans.

"VAR was introduced here and in other parts of the world as a technology based solution to correct the human errors that inevitably are made from time to time when officials are making judgments in split seconds.

Replays showed Kosta Barbarouses was off-side before he scored the only goal of the grand final.

"On this occasion the technology itself failed and the broadcast angles required were unavailable. We are working with Hawkeye to thoroughly understand why it did and what can be done to prevent this happening again.

"While we understand that this happened only once this season it was at a most critical time. All parties desire the technology to be failure proof and that is what we will be striving for."