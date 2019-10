Sarah Jayne Ebsworth was awarded a Queensland Resilience Award for this image depicting bushfire fatigue.

A FIRE that has been burning around 50km west of Grafton for several weeks has been upgraded to watch and act.

The fire burning in the Nymboida National Park at Kaloe Mountain Trail has spotted near the Nymboida River.

Fire activity is increasing in the eastern corner of the fire. Residents in the area should enact their bush fire survival plan.

Monitor the situation using the Fire Nears Me app. In an emergency call 000.