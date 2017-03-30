ALERT: Lismore set for major flooding, could hit 11m

Traffic leaves Lismore as heavy rain blocks off roads and an evacuation order is issued.

UPDATE, 6.30pm: THE predicted flood bearing down on Lismore could be the biggest in 30 years.

The 11m peak predicted by the Bureau of Meteorology would exceed the previous major flood peaks in 2009, 2005, and 2001.

Tanya Poles helps to evacuate the Little polli & the blackbird store in Lismore after SES issue evacuation order. Marc Stapelberg

The 1989 flood, which inundated Lismore, peaked at 11.28m.

The river is currently sitting at just above 6m and will rise through the evening.

Lismore City Council has issued a prediction of what is likely to happen in Lismore as the flood rises, as follows:

Below 10m

• At 9.86 metres, water may reach the floor height of the Lismore Palms Caravan Park

• At 9.88 metres, about 600 metres of the southern end of the Lismore Airport is covered by water, which closes the airport to normal air traffic.

The evacuation order for Lismore is given by the SES. Marc Stapelberg

10m and above

• At 10.00 metres, the South Lismore levee may overtop between 10 and 10.2m when both the Wilsons River and Leycester Creek are in flood or when only the Wilsons River is in flood. The levee overtops in the North West Corner. Soon afterwards South Lismore is rapidly inundated with high velocity floodwaters.

• There is a risk that evacuation routes may be lost if pumps malfunction.

• The evacuation route from the CBD to the Bruxner Highway is via Conway St and/or Molesworth St. Lismore to Dunoon road may be closed.

• At 10.13 metres, Conway Street may be closed (if the Browns Creek Basin is full).

• The Lismore to Nimbin road is closed near Goolmangar Shop.

• The Lismore to Woodburn road is closed at treatment works flat.

• At 10.40 metres, in extremely rare events the Central Lismore levee at Browns Ck may begin to overtop. This will occur when Leycester Ck and Wilsons River peaks occur concurrently and are accompanied by fast rates of rise. Once the levee overtops floodwater will flow down the browns creek floodway into the basin area, flooding central Lismore.

Lismore CBD flooding at 10.6m and above

• At 10.60 to 10.70 metres, typical overtopping height of the Central Lismore levee. Once the levee overtops floodwater will flow down the Browns Creek floodway into the basin area, flooding central Lismore. As river levels continue to rise overtopping will occur at Gasworks Creek Spillway and Spinks Park Spillway. In a very large flood the entire levee system may be overtopped.

Above 11m

• At 11.05 to 11.16 metres, the Bruxner Highway closed to all traffic east and west (11.05m).

• At 11.36 metres, water may enter the Northern Star building in Molesworth Street north*.

ORIGINAL: LISMORE is being warned to brace for a bigger flood than in 2005 and 2001 with a major flood now predicted early tomorrow morning.

The SES has issued a mandatory evacuation order of over 6500 people for the Lismore CBD, North Lismore, and South Lismore.

"It is not issued lightly, people must leave for their own safety," an SES spokesman said.

The Bureau of Meteorology is now calling an 11m flood, which would go over the levee walls and flood parts of the CBD.

Lismore City Council closed the levee gates earlier this afternoon.

The SES has advised:

- Do not delay your evacuation. Roads will be congested or closed. You could become trapped and need rescue. Remaining in flooded areas is dangerous and may place your life at risk.

- Wherever possible, people should go and stay with family or friends, or make other accommodation arrangements.

- For people who need assistance an evacuation centre has been set up at Southern Cross University, Military Road, East Lismore.

As you evacuate you should:

 Take your important documents, mementos and photos.

 Take your spare clothing, medicines and personal hygiene supplies.

 If you are going to the evacuation centre, take blankets/sleeping bags, pillows and sleeping mats.

 If possible, check to see if your neighbours need help.

 Turn off the electricity and gas.

 Never drive ride or walk through floodwater.

 Continue to listen to a local radio station for updates.

Up to 270 millimetres of rain has been recorded during the past 15 hours to 03:00 pm Thursday over the Wilsons River valley.

Further rainfall is forecast for the next 24 to 48 hours which could produce further river level rises. The situation is being closely monitored and revised predictions will be issued if necessary.