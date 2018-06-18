Alex eyes Wimbledon wildcard after win

Alex De Minaur has risen to a career-high ranking of 78.

Alex De Minaur has risen to a career-high ranking of 78.

ALEX de Minaur's Wimbledon main draw dreams hang in the balance despite the star teenager rising to a career-high ranking with Nottingham Challenger victory.

De Minaur will climb to No 78 when the fresh rankings are issued today, a mark well inside Wimbledon's direct entry cut-off.

But All England Club entries, as with all other tournaments, close six weeks before the tournament starts and he will now have to rely on either a wildcard or injuries to other players to get in without qualifying.

Such has been the 19-year-old's progress over the past month, his late surge has not gone unnoticed by Wimbledon officials - and he might yet be granted a wildcard after supporting the third-tier British grass court circuit.

On current standings, de Minaur is two places out from direct inclusion - one behind James Duckworth.

Given the usual injury attrition rate, the pair is likely to gain promotion.

De Minaur is the first teenager since Nick Kyrgios in 2014 to snare a grass-court Challenger title after toppling Dan Evans in the Nature Valley Open.

De Minaur's 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 success follows his elevation into the top 100 last week after reaching the Surbiton final.

Alex De Minaur’s form has surged in recent months.

The All England Club will distribute the first of its wildcards on Wednesday. As a former boy's singles runner-up, the Sydneysider will have plenty of support.

But if he is stranded outside the main draw, he will contest Wimbledon qualifying next week.

John Millman qualified for the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club with a 6-3 6-3 margin over Romanian Marius Copil.

Alex De Minaur in Nottingham. the Aussie will be hoping for a wildcard or injuries to other players.

But Thanasi Kokkinakis bowed out to American veteran Tim Smyczek, falling 2-6 6-4 6-3.

Millman's reward for qualifying is a tilt at former world No 1 and triple Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic.

Nick Kyrgios will face another former world No 1 and All England Club champion Andy Murray in the opening round.