Fasolo, Wines add to weird injury history

Carlton recruit Alex Fasolo is out injured. Picture: Michael Klein

AFL pre-season can be a dangerous time for players … on and off the field.

Now Alex Fasolo and Ollie Wines have joined a rich history of players injuring themselves in bizarre ways.

Calton signing Fasolo underwent surgery on a broken arm after a wrestle with mates over the Australia Day weekend went pear-shaped.

Meanwhile,Port Adelaide star Ollie Wines will have scans on his shoulder after hurting himself water skiing.

Weird off-field injuries aren't new and some of the game's biggest names have found themselves sidelined.

From broken ankles to drunken river cruises, here are some recent examples.

Ollie Wines has paid the price for water skiing. Picture: Simon Cross

JORDAN DE GOEY (Collingwood)

Jordan De Goey was caught out telling porkies about how he hurt his hand early in 2017. The gun ballwinner initially blamed his dog, but days later came clean about a St Kilda bar fight. De Goey redeemed himself on the field last season and recommitted to the club.

STEVE JOHNSON (Geelong)

The talented Cat broke both of his ankles jumping a fence to get back into the Torquay pub in late 2003. While his dodgy ankles caused him grief for years after the incident, the three-time premiership Cat and Norm Smith Medal-winner became one of the club's greatest forwards over his sparkling career.

Brad Ottens in the hammock that caused him so much pain.

BRAD OTTENS (Richmond)

The premiership-winning big man impaled himself on a garden rake during his time with the Tigers in 2002. Ottens was trying to set up a hammock in his backyard when he slipped from a tree. The handle penetrated his thigh.

LEVI CASBOULT (Carlton)

Key forward Casboult was found barely conscious after he was handcuffed to a teammate and forced to drink an excessive amount of alcohol on a night-time cruise. Three players were fined and suspended for the embarrassing antics in late 2009.

Dane Rampe broke his arm during a training run. Picture: Phil Hillyard

DANE RAMPE (Sydney)

Imagine John Longmire's distress. The Swans were going for a run through the park when gun defender Dane Rampe tripped over as he attempted to leap over a chain fence. The broken arm cost him seven games on the sidelines after a bad Round 1 loss to Port in 2017.

JEREMY HOWE (Collingwood)

They can be dangerous, frisbees. Certainly that's what Magpies recruit Howe was saying after breaking his thumb while playing frisbee with his dog. There was speculation about a cricket incident, but Howe maintained it was the flying disc back in his first pre-season at Collingwood in 2016.

JED ANDERSON (Hawthorn)

The former Hawthorn-turned-North Melbourne small forward got sick from a duck hunting trip in Darwin in late 2013. The hard nut said he stepped on something in a swamp and ended up with pneumonia. Doctors put him in an induced coma to fight the bug.