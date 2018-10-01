Alex pulls above his weight at Goanna

INTIMIDATE YOUR OPPONENT: Alex Jefferies competes in the 2018 Goanna Pulling where he won the heavyweight title.

INTIMIDATE YOUR OPPONENT: Alex Jefferies competes in the 2018 Goanna Pulling where he won the heavyweight title. Caitlan Charles

"THOSE heavyweight blokes (had) better pick up their game, I'll be back for my title next year.”

Alex Jefferies will be back for blood next year after winning the heavyweight title at the Australian Goanna Pulling Championships in Wooli on Sunday.

Jeffferies, who was contesting above his weight class, was stoked to walk away with the heavyweight title.

"I've won a fair few times in the middleweight, but on Sunday I nominated myself in the heavyweight division and I came home with a title,” he said.

Jefferies took on the 2017 champion Nathan 'Frosty' Frost, who was a force to be reckoned with on the goanna-pulling mound.

"He was the hardest competitor on the day,” he said.

"He's a good bloke, but he's a hard competitor and he made me earn the title.”

It's a combination of technique, mind games and strength that gets you across the line, according to Jefferies.

"I think it helps because I'm tall,” he said. "It's not all about being the biggest bloke.

"You've got to stare them down, stare into their eyes and throw them off a bit.”

Wayne 'Tank' Phillips gives a demonstration. Caitlan Charles

He will be back next year to defend his title, and keep it away from the Queenslanders.

Wayne 'Tank' Phillips, who referees the goanna pulling, said this was one of the best years they've had in a long time.

"It was an absolutely sensational day,” he said.

The whole day was running behind schedule because there were so many nominations.

"We could have taken more nominations, but I had to make a decision to close it because otherwise we would have never got started,” Tank said.

Not only were there record numbers of goanna pullers, but there was also tough competition in all levels, Tank said.

"The standard was absolutely amazing, specially in the light and middleweight divisions,” he said.

"There was a 14 and 16-year-old in the heavyweights going against the big boys.”

Tank, who was to come out of retirement, didn't pick up the belt but said there was talk of a Tank Team next year.