Titans uncover answer to halves conundrum

Alexander Brimson impressed on debut for the Titans.

GARTH Brennan may have found the solution to his five-eighth conundrum with Titans rookie Alexander Brimson securing the Gold Coast's No. 6 jersey.

Brimson will be given another shot at partnering halfback Ash Taylor after impressing in his NRL debut at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday night.

The Titans fell 28-14 but Brimson, 19, was impressive on debut.

He defended strongly and carried the ball confidently in a showdown with Queensland five-eighth Cameron Munster.

Taylor and Brimson were the Gold Coast's fourth playmaking combination this season and coach Brennan will stick with the duo for Saturday's clash against Newcastle.

"He did a really good job," Brennan said.

"I thought he was brave.'He took a few high shots and kept bouncing up.

"I think (I will stick with him).

''He took the line on and nearly came up with a try himself.

''I thought Ash was really good, he really stood up.

''That helped 'AJ' out a lot."

Brimson finished with nine runs for 47m and would have scored a try with a clever kick if not for an ­illegal tackle that saw Storm prop Christian Welch sin-binned.

He made 17 tackles, only missing two, in what was a strong defensive performance following the limp efforts of previous five-eighth Bryce Cartwright in recent weeks.

Brimson said he hoped he did enough to get a crack at the Knights.

"It was obviously tough but I didn't feel out of place," he said.

"I hope (I've done enough). It's a goal to play again.

"A massive part of a half's game is to defend.

''I wanted to do my job in the team, stand up and tackle the backrowers and fullback."

Titans forward Keegan Hipgrave has been cleared of a broken wrist but the Gold Coast could lose Will Matthews and Jack Stockwell for the Knights game after they suffered concussions.

Forward Kevin Proctor faces up to two weeks out with a groin injury suffered in a 'wishbone' tackle by Storm captain Cameron Smith.