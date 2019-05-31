Menu
Alexander Kirke today pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Crime

Teen killer told to ‘step up and own’ his actions

by Nicholas McElroy
31st May 2019 2:11 PM
A QUEENSLAND woman has stared down her partner's teenage killer and told him it was "time to step up and own" his actions.

Alexander Craig Price Kirke, 19, killed Gold Coast father Darren Pullar by running him over in an attempt to escape a botched home invasion on Boxing Day in 2016.

Kirke faces sentencing in the Brisbane Supreme Court after pleading guilty to manslaughter and other offences this morning.

 

Mr Pullar was killed after coming to the aid of a neighbour in a violent attempted robbery in the early hours of that morning.

The court was told Kirke drove to the Broadbeach Waters address of Mr Pullar's neighbour with associates armed with a baseball bat, a cricket bat and a knife with the aim of robbing the home.

Mr Pullar was killed when he was run over after chasing the would-be robbers from the house.

He attempted to stop them from leaving but Kirke, then aged 17, ran him over and did not slow down, the court was told.

Alexander Kirke said running over Mr Pullar felt like hitting a “human speed bump”.

Two weeks later, in a cell after his arrest, Kirke told an undercover police officer running over Mr Pullar felt like hitting a "human speed bump".

Kirke's sentencing hearing has heard a number of victim impact statements from Mr Pullar's family.

Mr Pullar's partner, sitting next to his son, told Kirke to "step up" and own his actions.

She told the court Kirke's "saving grace" was that her partner was a forgiving man and she felt he would have forgiven Kirke.

The hearing continues.

