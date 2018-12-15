Truck crash victim a ‘beautiful mother’

Khristiee Jazairy, who died during Wednesday's shocking truck crash in Alexandria, is being remembered as a "beautiful lady" who "loved her children."

The 44-year-old mother-of-four was waiting for a bus to the CBD when the tragic accident occurred. The Sans Souci executive assistant was killed when the driver of the truck threw her 50 metres into an abandoned building which then collapsed on her.

Ms Jazairy was also studying to be a graphic designer. Her two brothers and one sister are understood to be travelling from interstate to offer support to her former husband and children.

Khristiee Jazairy and her ex-husband Baha Jazairy. Picture: Facebook

Former husband of 22 years Baha Jazairy said that he found out the tragic news through Ms Jaziary's brother. Posting on social media, he said that he never stopped loving her.

"No one will ever love you as much as I did," he said.

"You have never left my heart, even after all these years.

"I hope you're in a better place, looking out for our beautiful children."

Ms Jazairy's 26-year-old son Leon said that he will never forget his mum.

Ms Jazairy was waiting for a bus into the CBD when the truck veered into oncoming traffic and a crowd of pedestrians. Picture: Mick Tsikas

"You will always be in my heart mum," he said.

"Love you till eternity."

Photos on social media show the "bubbly" Khristiee Jazairy taking selfies and spending time with her young kids, two of whom are now in their 20s.

It is understood that Ms Jazairy's family are working with the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit to determine further details about the horrific crash that led to Khristiee's death.

It is believed at this stage that the driver of the truck suffered a pulmonary embolism and lost consciousness at the wheel.