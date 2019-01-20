Menu
Alexei Popyrin celebrates a point against Lucas Pouille.
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Popyrin charges into Davis Cup calculations

by Leo Schlink
20th Jan 2019 10:56 AM
Alexei Popyrin has charged into Davis Cup calculations with a breathtaking Australian Open surge which surprised nobody familiar with the lanky teenager.

Popyrin is certain to be considered by Lleyton Hewitt as part of the Australian squad to face Bosnia and Herzegovina at Memorial Drive in Adelaide from February 1-2.

With Alex de Minaur certain to lead the team, Nick Kyrgios, John Millman, Matt Ebden, Jordan Thompson and Alex Bolt are in the mix for the second singles role.

But Popyrin, denied in a third-round cliffhanger by classy Frenchman Lucas Pouille, could be a selection bolter with doubts over Kyrgios' fitness.

The 19-year-old is desperate to represent his country.

"Yeah, definitely. Davis Cup, it's always been my dream to play for Australia," he said.

 

Lucas Pouille hugs Alexei Popyrin after their third-round clash.
"If I get the call up then, I definitely take it, no questions asked. It's been a dream of mine since I was kid. If I get the call, yeah, I'll 100 per cent play."

One of only five Australians to win the French Open boys crown - Roy Emerson, Ken Rosewall, John Newcombe and Phil Dent are the others - Popyrin unloaded 63 winners on Pouille.

Rebounding from two sets to love down and 0-4, the Sydney-born, Spain-based prodigy was contesting his first five-set match.

"Yeah, I reckon after tonight I think I'm ready," he said.

"Playing five sets, pushing it all the way to the end for the first time. I'm happy with the way my body held up. So I think I'm ready.

"The goal now is just to focus on doubles and mixed doubles. Hopefully I can break the top 100 sometime soon."

 

Alexei Popyrin celebrates a point during the Australian Open.
Popyrin will climb to a career-high ranking of about No 123 after the Australian Open ends as he continues a meteoric rise.

Impossibly laid-back, Popyrin craves the big stage - and the opportunities it brings.

"Yeah, definitely. I felt like I was where I'm supposed to be out there," he said.

"I definitely felt comfortable out there."

Pouille predicts Popyrin will soon have a double-digit ranking next to his name.

"He has a huge serve and huge forehand," the Frenchman said.

"He's going for it most of the time. It's not easy. You have to stay focused every single point, try to make him play.

"Yeah, I think he's playing some really great tennis. I'm sure he's going to break the top 100, top 50 very soon."

