Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHAMPS: NSW Country teammates David Reid and Justin Alford pose for a photo with the Country Championships trophy.
CHAMPS: NSW Country teammates David Reid and Justin Alford pose for a photo with the Country Championships trophy. Facebook
Hockey

Alford, Cropper earn Australian Country selection

Matthew Elkerton
by
14th Aug 2018 12:00 AM

HOCKEY: City Bears midfielder Justin Alford has clinched a record sixth-straight gold medal at the Hockey Australia Country Championships with the NSW Country side.

Alford was also named in the Australian Country representative side for another year following the tournament.

The Grafton Hockey Association representative was integral in the sky blues' charge to another championship which they clinched with an emphatic 5-0 victory in the gold medal match against arch-rivals Queensland Country.

After a goalless opening 20 minutes, NSW quickly opened up a three-goal buffer with goals from Benjamin Ferguson (24'), Michael Dillon (25') and Luke Witchard (29').

Nicholas Milne (52') and Taylor Dolbel (68') added further goals to cap a dominant week for NSW.

Meanwhile fellow Grafton representative Tiahnee Cropper has emerged as a star of the future in the bush after she was named in the Australian Country Under-21 women's team.

Cropper played for NSW Country in Berri where they finished the tournament as silver medallists going down 1-0 to Queensland in the final. It was settled by Holly Gilbar's 10th minute field goal.

The Australian Country senior sides will play at the Hawkes Bay Hockey Festival in New Zealand, while Cropper's Under-21 outfit will line up at the Oceania Pacific Cup in Fiji.

gha grafton hockey association hockey hockey australia
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    End of an era for Britannia cattle farm

    premium_icon End of an era for Britannia cattle farm

    News AFTER three generations on the Clarence River, the Britannia name will be no more after Stuart and Marg McPhee sold their Britannia property

    • 14th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
    Million-dollar mark smashed in Iluka

    premium_icon Million-dollar mark smashed in Iluka

    Property 14 bidders for Iluka home

    • 14th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
    Fire crews united as fire season starts early

    premium_icon Fire crews united as fire season starts early

    News Bushfire danger period brought forward

    • 14th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
    Redmen dusted as Vikings slay fifth second grade title

    Redmen dusted as Vikings slay fifth second grade title

    Rugby Union STRONG start not enough to get GRafton the premiership.

    • 14th Aug 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners