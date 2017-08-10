All abilities access for regional park comes at a cost

MAKING the regional park proposed for Jacaranda Park, Grafton, accessible to people of all abilities will come at a cost.

The corporate governance and works committee has recommended approval for the plan, although the $1.4 million cost has been questioned.

Cr Karen Toms asked if the $1.4 million estimate for the cost of the park had been presented to councillors earlier.

Cr Toms also queried the ongoing costs of the park, asking if figures in excess of $400,000 a year for parks related to this park or all parks in the region.

The general manager, Ashley Lindsay, said he would need to take the question on notice.

Deputy Mayor Jason Kingsley said some of this cost was to ensure most of the park was accessible to people of all abilities.

He said one of these costs was the inclusion of three Liberty Swings.

Because of the cost, the development of the park is likely to be staged to link up with the availability of funds and grand allocations.

He described the public consultation process for Jacaranda Park as the best he had seen in his five years on the council.

The committee recommended the council adopt and publicly exhibit, for community consultation for 30 days, the detailed concept plan for the redevelopment.

Also seek external funding to assist with the delivery of the redevelopment of Jacaranda Park, being an identified priority infrastructure project; dissolve the Clarence Valley Regional Playground Working Group and write to the members thanking them for their input and participation; and adopt the proposed Community Engagement Plan.

The report said Jacaranda Park would be the centrepiece of the council's playground asset management plan adopted in 2015.

The plan closed a number of playgrounds in the Clarence Valley to allow funding of upgraded playgrounds around the region.

Jacaranda Park was the only park in the plan to be granted the top status of a regional park in the plan.