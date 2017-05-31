All aboard ArtExpress at the gallery

GRAFTON Regional Gallery is hosting ArtExpress 2017, a showcase of the work of selected students from the 2016 HSC Visual Arts Practical Examination. Bookings are now open for schools, education institutions and community groups to enjoy free guided tours of this lively and very popular exhibition.

The artworks have been selected from the 501 works nominated by the curators of the nine galleries hosting the show. All together the nine exhibitions of ArtExpress 2017 will feature the work of 228 students, who have been selected from more than 9000 HSC visual arts students. Each exhibition varies as it presents all the successful students of its region and nearby areas and a selection from across the rest of the state.

A broad range of subject matter, approaches, styles and media will be presented by the 49 students' works on display. Six of the students are from the Northern Rivers and six from the Mid North Coast.

ArtExpress 2017 is the 34th program of this yearly event. This long-running program has been presented in seven exhibitions so far this year. Since opening in Sydney in January it has travelled to the regional galleries at Hazelhurst, The Armory Gallery at Sydney Olympic Park, Campbelltown and Moree. After Grafton the exhibition will travel to Goulburn and Tamworth. ArtExpress 2017 officially opens at the gallery at 6pm on Friday, June 16, and continues until July 29.

ArtExpress is a joint partnership of the NSW Education Standards Authority and the NSW Department of Education. ArtExpress is grateful for its associative sponsor, S&S Wholesale. The ArtExpress patron is The Dobell Foundation.

SOUP'S UP: The Friends of the Gallery's popular soup day fundraiser is on again this June. Debrah Novak

Soup again with friends

THE annual celebration of the cooking of our Clarence Valley's chefs is on again at noon on Sunday, June 18. This year our celebrity artist chef is Julie Hutchings.

The winter solstice is a great time to tuck into a variety of hot soups in our beautiful courtyard. Everyone is invited to come along to enjoy a selection of gourmet soups and homemade breads. Cost for the day is $30 or $25 for Friends of the Gallery members. Be quick to book in and pay at the gallery.

SOUP'S UP: Grafton Regional Gallery's Maggie McDade, Rosearia chef Ben Scott, Friends of the Gallery's Libby Shearer promote last year's gallery soup day. The popular annual event is on again this June. ALI KUCHEL

Become a friend

MEMBERSHIP for the Friends of the Gallery is due for the new financial year. Forms are available on the gallery's website or at the gallery shop. Being a member gives you first offer for special events, discounted ticket rates and mail-outs from the gallery.

Electronic mail-outs are starting in July so if you are not a financial Friend of the Gallery you will no longer receive hard copy invitations and programs from the gallery. Information will be emailed out to you, posted on Facebook and available on the gallery's website.

Harmony Day at Harwood

THE Gallery Foundation in partnership with Yaegl Elders, Biirinda and Harwood Island Community Committee is presenting Harmony Day at the Harwood Hotel from 10am until late on Saturday, June 24.

This celebration of the Clarence Valley's multicultural diversity will present an amazing offering of diverse foods, music, dance and entertainment from many cultures throughout the day. Complementing these will be art displays, huge raffles, children's games, face painting and fun workshops. Special guest speakers from Macquarie University are another highlight on the day.

Everyone is invited to come along and join in the celebrations. A free bus will be operating to and from Grafton. Book in to the bus at the gallery. The day is being sponsored by The Gallery Foundation, Multicultural NSW and the Clarence Valley Council.

Rochelle wins the Morton

SEELANDS-based artist, Rochelle Summerfield, has won the 2017 Moreton Bay Art Award. This acquisitive prize worth $7500 will place her winning entry, Lost, into the Redcliffe Regional Gallery Collection. Rochelle, who is understandably delighted with her win, had displayed Lost in her solo exhibition at the Grafton Regional Gallery in May last year.

Go Art

THE Parents and Citizens Association of Grafton High School is presenting its annual Grafton Open Art Exhibition over the June long weekend. Go Art 2017 includes the $1000 Lewis Ellem Award for the most outstanding work. This complemented by 10 section prizes, a scholarship award to Fay Boyd's Fine Art School and 20 youth art awards. Entries close on Friday and details are available on the school's website.

Bentley, Nambucca and Monash

TWO of our regional prizes and one metropolitan prize are also calling for entries. Entries to the Bentley Art Prize with $10,000 worth of prizes close on July 26, while entries to the Nambucca Valley 2017 Art Exhibition close on August 25.

The 12th William and Winifred Bowness Photography Prize with an acquisitive prize of $30,000 is being held by the Monash Gallery of Art. Entries close on July 12. Details are available on the prizes respective websites.