All aboard: calling all riverboat captains

USING THE RIVER: The Jacaranda Dragonboat Regatta is one of the biggest annual drawcards on the Clarence River. Jessica Robertson

FOR any residents with an old paddlesteamer gathering dust in the backyard - now is the time to think about getting the old girl seaworthy.

Clarence Valley Council is on the lookout for community members interested in starting up a recreational business on the mighty Clarence River.

General manager Ashley Lindsay said the expression of interest was just the first stage of the process but council knew there was strong support for more river and water-based activities and was curious to find out just what ideas people had.

"We understand that the Clarence River is a key endowment of our region and has enormous potential,” Mr Lindsay said.

"We want the river to be a place where locals and visitors are able to safely enjoy a full range of activities enlivening our communities and providing benefits for the Clarence Valley economy.”

While there may not be too many people with a paddle-steamer handy, the idea of a ride on one of the old boats down the Clarence is not new.

Grafton Chamber of Commerce's Des Harvey said there were many great examples of paddlesteamers in other rivers across the country.

"We have a fantastic river and while there are many people who use it I can't help but think we could do better,” Mr Harvey said.

"There are some areas which really make the most of what they have and I know in Echuca there are paddlesteamers which are owned and operated by the council.”

This was the first time council had engaged the community over the river in this way and Mr Lindsay said while they were not the leading regulatory authority for the Clarence River, they were looking to provide support to operators to work through any state or federal regulations.

"We are encouraging every-one who is currently operating, or those wishing to operate commercial aquatic recreational activities (accessed from land managed by council) to complete an Expression of Interest. Existing operators will also be contacted directly by us.” he said.