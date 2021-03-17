Menu
Over several Sunday's throughout the year, tutors and guests of the Clarence Valley Conservatorium will present one hour concerts on a Sunday afternoon.
All Aboard to begin the 2021 Sunday series of concerts

Adam Wills
17th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
New to the Clarence Valley Conservatorium in 2021 is the Sunday Series of concerts. Throughout the year, tutors and guests of the Conservatorium will present one hour concerts on a Sunday afternoon. Performers will include Jayne Logan and Greta Enns, Ryan Enns, Luke Gough and Adam Wills as well as a special concert by director of Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium, Patrick Brearley. The series will culminate in the annual St Cecilia’s Day concert, where we celebrate the Patroness Saint of musicians Saint Cecilia.

The first concert is this coming Sunday and will feature Sharon Davidge performing on several different flutes and poetry Bronwyn Berman.

Both Sharon and Bronwyn are long time tutors for the Clarence Valley Conservatorium and both are accomplished performers. Sharon will perform a wide range of repertoire including some use of the flute like you’ve never heard it before. On display will be three different types of flute – the regular flute, the piccolo and the alto flute.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door – arrive early to enjoy the Sunday afternoon with a glass of wine before the concert.

All Aboard!

Sharon Davidge – flute

Bronwyn Berman – tour guide

Sunday March 21, 3pm

Clarence Valley Conservatorium

Adults: $20, Concession: $15, Child: $10

Bookings essential at https://cvcon.com.au/event/sunday-series-sharon-davidge/

