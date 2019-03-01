All ages G-Fest brings top-tier DJs to Grafton

A GOOD event coordinator knows their audience, so if Grafton's newest all-ages music festival is anything to go by it should be a smash hit with the community.

G-Fest will make its debut next month at the Grafton Racecourse. A stellar showcase of some of Australia's hottest and best exponents of EDM (electronic dance music) to come together on our patch.

Of course the coordinator driving this huge affair, Jeremy from Jempire Events, has form when it comes to knowing what kind of entertainment young people want.

Jeremy Jablonksi is a youth worker with involvement in the New School of Arts and Clarence Youth Action with a love of this particular style of event.

"I love working with young people and love putting on events for them, and this kind of event that everyone has been asking for more of!”

Jeremy has secured big names to come to Grafton including international sensation Tigerlily who has more than 600,000 Facebook followers and can normally be found headlining metropolitan shows and big festivals. The line up also includes hugely popular Jesse Bloch and Natalie Sax.

There will be an 18+ zone with a licensed bar which will have strict conditions upon entry and exit so everyone can enjoy what the festival has to offer safely and socially.

Jeremy said: "I want this to become an annual event that draws people from out of the area, book out all the local accommodation and make it a music destination that will boost the economy and give young people more events to look forward too.”

Jeremy said he had also tried to make G Fest an accessible event by keeping the ticket prices reasonable and affordable for young people. "The earlier you buy your tickets, the less they will cost.”

He has also done his research and has practical experience in delivering events to the young people of the Clarence.

"I host the monthy "Evolution” events at the Crown which can attract anywhere from 450 to 700 young adults. I use this opportunity to find out what they want to see in terms of music and entertainment and G Fest is it!”

Tickets for G-Fest through Oztix.com.au. More information check the G-Fest Facebook page.

HEADLINERS

Tigerlily

Tigerlily will play G-Fest on March 9 at the Grafton racecourse.

Undeniably captivating from the moment she enters the room, Tigerlily has an electrifying stage presence. Her drive to transcend the traditional expectations of a DJ has her in a league of her own.

Tigerlily finds herself among Australia's elite performers and top-tier DJs. A mainstay across the biggest festival and club stages in both Australia and around the world, Tigerlily is no stranger to the global music community.

She continues to tour globally covering all bases across the US, Europe and Australasia. Hand-picked as one of Tiesto's main support acts for Asia and the USA, Tigerlily has enthralled audiences on some of the world's most renowned stages and venues, including Hakkasan in Las Vegas, Echostage in Washington DC, Create Nightclub in Los Angeles, Club Octagon in Seoul, Tomorrowland in Belgium and the Main Stage of Ultra Music Festival Croatia.

Her track Invisible Children was released through dance music mega-label SPINNIN RECORDS, reaching #1 on the Overall Beatport chart for multiple weeks.

Tigerlily continues to speak publicly about mental health, acting as an ambassador for RU OK? DAY and Lifeline, and completing the NYC Marathon in 2016 to raise funds an awareness for suicide prevention.

Jesse Bloch

Jesse Bloch

His genre-shifting style and penchant for an edit have quickly elevated Jesse Bloch from aspiring DJ to bootleg master and occasional viral sensation. His production and performance style shifts effortlessly between electro, bounce, psytrance, house and trap, while his bootlegs of nostalgic classics and mainstream hits guarantee a dancefloor singalong.

From Sydney, 21-year-old Bloch had a natural affinity for music from a young age. He dabbled in singing, piano and drumming during his formative years before moving into electronic music. Starting off at local house parties, he began playing at Sydney's Candy's Apartment, graduating to playing shows all over Australia and the UK, with shows in England, Scotland and Ireland.

Bloch has built his name on his editing and remixing skills. He's churned up millions of spins online across his edits, including reworks of current hits from The Chainsmokers and NEIKED, childhood favourites such as High School Musical and golden oldies such as Daddy Cool and Toto, as well as a stack of original music.

Natalie Sax

In today's age where everyone is trying to be a DJ, it does take a certain something to stand out. Sometimes that little something is just pure talent, and an edge to bring something different to the table. This is exactly what Sydney's Natalie Sax is about...

Having completed a Bachelor of Music degree, Sax is an accomplished musician who started to teach before performing as a saxophonist alongside DJs n clubs. Her infectious and soulful playing quickly turned a local idea into an interstate concept, and she started receiving bookings from all over Australia.

But it wasn't long before the mixing bug hit her, and she decided to make the move and DJ. Being musically minded already, she quickly took to mixing tracks, and she started to incorporate her saxophone into her DJ sets. All of a sudden Natalie (formally) Sax on Legz found herself as top billing on many events.

Having caught the attention of overseas promoters, Sax is fast becoming one of Australia's finest exports. She played all over the world and alongside artists such as Timmy Trumpet, Tigerlily, Joel Fletcher, Will Sparks, D.O.D, Brooke Evers, SCNDL, The Potbelleez, Press Play and Brooklyn.

The energy Sax creates live is where the magic lies. She is Australia's only female DJ to incorporate a live instrument into her performances.

Luke La Beat

Creativity and innovation have always come naturally to this young gun. When a young Luke La Beat didn't get the drum kit he asked for at Christmas one year, his mum's Tupperware containers all went missing. He made his first drum kit with them and Luke La Beat was created.

Fast forward a few years and Tupperware was replaced with drum pads, synths and production equipment. La Beat added a second love - Djing and music production to his passion for percussion to create a live show that is big on substance, big on WOW factor.

His hectic mixing style and percussion combines the endless song selection of a DJ with the energy of a live band. Emerging from the bedroom to the stage, La Beat's party boy ways and energy are infectious and met with a sweaty mass of new fans every time he plays.

Apart from his busy residency and touring schedule he has also supported acts including Stafford Brothers, Justice Crew, Fatman Scoop, Jessica Mauboy, TyDi, Mobin Master and Brooklyn Bounce. His show is interactive - fusing live drums and snares with electronic dance music and hype MC for a unique and impressive show.

Blake Hamlyn

Blake Hamlyn is one of Australia's hottest DJ talents. Based in Brisbane, Hamlyn is fast gaining a reputation as not only a DJ, but as an entertainer, leaving crowds stunned with energetic live performances.

He has already forged a successful career, working with industry professionals and international superstars. Combining a unique blend of electro house and trap with acapella infills, Blake's live sets have been described as emotional and exhilarating.

With long-standing residencies at some of regional Queensland's most iconic venues, Blake has performed alongside Australian artists such as Hilltop Hoods, Far East Movement, Timomatic, Rufus, Illy, Alison Wonderland, Bombs Away, DJ Kronic, Joel Turner, MC Kitch and Seany B, as well as international sensations Rudimental, D12 and Sean Kingston.

When he is not on stage, Hamlyn works as a technician for exclusive events, touring shows and festivals, further expanding his knowledge of technical production and audio engineering.

He is working on an exciting collaboration with MC Kitch, delivering a powerful live duo performance.