All ages on show at Rebecca Spears dance concert

THEY were on the small stage at the Maclean Civic Hall, but Rebecca Spears Dance Studio's students made a big splash for their annual Christmas concert.

Performing three shows over the weekend, they opened with a dynamic jazz and tap number that got the room in the mood for a high-energy show.

And whether it was the tiniest of tots that made their way into the spotlight for the first time, or some advanced and experienced tap ladies who showed everyone that age was no barrier to tap their way on stage, the concert played to a packed house across the shows.

Check out the great pictures here: