Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The concert opened with a bang to the song Celebrate.
The concert opened with a bang to the song Celebrate. Adam Hourigan Photography
Local Faces

All ages on show at Rebecca Spears dance concert

Adam Hourigan
by
12th Dec 2018 10:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THEY were on the small stage at the Maclean Civic Hall, but Rebecca Spears Dance Studio's students made a big splash for their annual Christmas concert.

Performing three shows over the weekend, they opened with a dynamic jazz and tap number that got the room in the mood for a high-energy show.

And whether it was the tiniest of tots that made their way into the spotlight for the first time, or some advanced and experienced tap ladies who showed everyone that age was no barrier to tap their way on stage, the concert played to a packed house across the shows.

Check out the great pictures here:

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
dance concert rebecca spears dance studio
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    SPORT POWER 10: Clarence Valley's top sports people

    premium_icon SPORT POWER 10: Clarence Valley's top sports people

    Sport CHECK out the inaugural top 10 of the Clarence Valley's most influential sports people in 2018.

    FORMALS 2018: All your Clarence Valley formal photos

    premium_icon FORMALS 2018: All your Clarence Valley formal photos

    People and Places Take a look at the stunning photos of the valley's year 12.

    Clarence Valley Council opposes legal service move

    premium_icon Clarence Valley Council opposes legal service move

    Council News Mayor, GM to arrange meeting about ALS

    POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 2018

    premium_icon POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 2018

    News Here is full list of Clarence Valley's 30 most influential people

    Local Partners