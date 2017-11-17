Menu
'All available police' will target speeding drivers

Police are warning drivers of the consequences of speeding.
POLICE right across the nation have joined forced for an operation to stop speeding on our roads.

The operation, which started yesterday, will see police focus on enforcement and community awareness around all forms of speeding.

In NSW, speeding is the highest contributing factor to fatal crashes, contributing to more than 40 per cent of fatal crashes.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith, from NSW Police Traffic & Highway Patrol Command, said the best way to save lives on our roads is for drivers to take personal responsibility and slow down.

"There is no such thing as safe speeding in NSW," he said.

"Tragically, in the last 12 months, 386 lives have been lost on NSW roads, which is 11 more than the same period last year.

"We're appealing to all road users, particularly in the lead up to the summer months and holiday periods to take personal responsibility for their road use, think of their families, loved ones, and most importantly, other road users.

"Speeding is the largest contributor to fatal crashes and we will spend the day focussing on those who choose to speed, putting themselves, their passengers, and other innocent road users at great risk.

"Those that run the risk today or any other day will be penalised or put before the courts, all in the hope that we can change driver behaviour and save lives on NSW roads."

All available police will be out and about throughout each state and territory to detect and prosecute drivers that choose to speed.

