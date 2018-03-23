Menu
Buddy Hart scores a try for the Orara Valley Axemen at Geoff King Motors Park to give them the lead in the final of the Hoey Moey Tooheys Coffs Coast 9s against his Group 2 side, the Coffs Harbour Comets. The Axemen went on to win 12-10. Nines rugby league 17 February 2018
Rugby League

All Blacks firing for Axemen challenge

23rd Mar 2018 6:55 PM

RUGBY LEAGUE: Lower Clarence brothers Garnett and Vinnie Williams will be front and centre for the Orara Valley Axemen as they host Redfern All Blacks in an exhibition match at Coramba Sports Ground today.

The All Blacks side will feature a mix of North Coast indigenous talent as well as former NRL first grade players including Dean Widders and Nathan Merritt.

Axemen coach Col Speed said it was a great opportunity for his side to play against a high-quality opposition they hadn't met.

"We have really progressed well at all our trials so far and I think we will have a full squad committed for this one,” he said.

Lower Clarence brothers Vinnie and Garnett Williams will line up for the Orara Valley Axemen this weekend.
Lower Clarence brothers Vinnie and Garnett Williams will line up for the Orara Valley Axemen this weekend.

Despite missing a few players, the Axemen recorded a strong trial match win against Evans Head Bombers in a show of what is to come this Group 2 season.

While Garnett has impressed the coach in the centre, it will be Vinnie's first run back since injuring his shoulder at the Coffs Nines.

The day will kick off with Ladies League Tag at 3.30pm and the main game at 5.30pm.

