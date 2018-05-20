All Blacks make shock changes

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND — MAY 20: Head coach Steve Hansen of the All Blacks congratulates Jordan Taufua after being named in the New Zealand All Blacks squad following the team announcement on May 20, 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

ALL Blacks coach Steve Hansen has ushered a changing of the guard at loose forward in announcing his squad to face France in June.

Uncapped pair Shannon Frizell and Jordan Taufua are included in the 33-man squad.

Four others yet to play Tests are Chiefs halfback Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi and the Crusaders trio of Jack Goodhue, Richie Mo'unga and Tim Perry, who played midweek matches on last November's tour to Europe.

Hansen has named lock Sam Whitelock as captain in place of Kieran Read, who is undergoing a lengthy recovery from spinal surgery.

Flanker Sam Cane and fullback Ben Smith are vice-captains.

There is a surprise in the forward mix with just three specialist locks and two hookers named.

Hansen has unveiled seven loose forwards as he looks to build depth in the absence of Read and the pending departure overseas of omitted veteran Jerome Kaino.

There is surprisingly no room for accomplished Crusaders openside flanker Matt Todd and blockbusting Blues ball runner Akira Ioane.

Another notable omission is uncapped winger Ben Lam, who has scored a Super Rugby season-leading 14 tries.

Hansen admitted Lam was unlucky, along with Hurricanes midfield backs Matt Proctor and Vince Aso.

"It's been a difficult team to select," he said.

"Not because we don't have a lot of talent. Because we have a lot of it in some areas."

No.8 Ioane and hooker Liam Coltman have been named to assemble with the squad as cover.

Shannon Frizell of the Highlanders scores a try during the round 10 Super Rugby match between the Blues and the Highlanders.

Coltman is on standby for Nathan Harris, who is expecting the arrival of his child during the French series.

Frizell, the brother of St George Illawarra and Kangaroos forward Tyson Frizell, is arguably the squad bolter.

The Tongan-born blindside flanker has started just three games for the Highlanders in his debut Super Rugby season but impressed with his physicality and athleticism.

No-nonsense No.8 Taufua is in his sixth season with the Crusaders. The first Test against France is in Auckland on June 9.

All Black Squad: Backs: Jordie Barrett, Ben Smith, Waisake Naholo, Nehe Milner- Skudder, Rieko Ioane, Ryan Crotty, Jack Goodhue, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sonny Bill Williams, Ngani Laumape, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith, TJ Perenara, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi. Forwards: Luke Whitelock, Jordan Taufua, Liam Squire, Sam Cane, Ardie Savea, Shannon Frizell, Vaea Fifita, Sam Whitelock (capt), Brodie Retallick, Scott Barrett, Owen Franks, Jeff Toomaga- Allen, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Joe Moody, Tim Perry, Codie Taylor, Nathan Harris.