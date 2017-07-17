22°
News

Shelton's Cash Spinner a Maclean Cup winner

Adam Hourigan
| 17th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
TIGHT TUSSLE: Cash Spinner (black cap)pokes his head in front to win a tight Maclean Bowling Club Cup finish from Present Sense (white cap).
TIGHT TUSSLE: Cash Spinner (black cap)pokes his head in front to win a tight Maclean Bowling Club Cup finish from Present Sense (white cap). Adam Hourigan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MACLEAN CUP: After over a week of action-packed racing, the final feature racing of this year's July Racing Carnival came to an exciting climax, with the Maclean Bowling Club Cup decided by a margin that even took several looks at the tape.

In the end, it was the John Shelton-trained five-year-old mare Cash Spinner, ridden by Matthew Paget, who put her nose in front on the inside to win from Present Sense.

And although the duo had just lost a similarly close photo finish in the previous, Paget said he was confident of the win when he hit the line.

"It was a bit of a strong finish between me and Peter Graham who'd got me in the last, but even though it tends to favour the outside I thought I had him," Paget said.

"The horse travelled brilliant. He had a virus the week before, so it was a bit of query on him, you just don't know how they're going to recover.

"But this horse turned up today, and when she's at its best this horse can win these type of races."

Trainer Shelton was equally pleased with the ride from barrier five, and said that Cash Spinner had been a good one for him, with nine wins, and six placings from 32 starts, including a Kempsey Cup.

"She drew a nice gate, Matty put her where we wanted her to and got a beautiful run," Shelton said.

"He's got her off the fence at the right time, and she'll hit the line well.

"She had 58.5kg on her and she's only a little thing, but she just loves to win."

The Maclean Cup win rounded off the carnival for Shelton, who had a winner on the opening day, and said the horse may be aimed at either the Coffs Cup, or a non-metro meeting in Brisbane, depending on how she pulled up.

For jockey Paget, the win was his third for the carnival, also winning the Mother's Gift and a benchmark 55.

"I was expecting to have a quiet carnival, but I tend to ride the local horse and they always perform well at home," he said.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  july carnival 2017

Iluka History Group shocked by vandalism

Iluka History Group shocked by vandalism

After 18 months of work, the act of vandals has taken away the Iluka History Group's newly installed plaque for the HMAS Waree

Foley sweet on sugar after Harwood Mill visit

BRIEFING: Shadow Minister Walt Secord, opposition leader Luke Foley, Sunshine Sugar CEO Chris Connors and chairman of NSW Cane Growers Association Ross Farlow at the Harwood mill.

Opposition leader attacks proposed sugar tax

TOO STRONG: Ghosts reclaim Clem Rankin shield from Comets

WINNERS: The Grafton Ghosts celebrate reclaiming the Clem Rankin Shield after defeating Coffs Harbour Comets 28-12.

Competition leaders remain undefeated in 2017 season

Miss Teen has mum to thank for outfit

CLASSY PAIR: Miss Teen winner Elle Cone and runner-up Neeve Fischer on Maclean Cup Day.

Stylish young ladies on track for future fashions

Local Partners

VALLEY ROUND UP: Community news for 16/7

Plenty of news from the community groups across the Clarence Valley

A day of dance, fun and community spirit

David McLean, Cat Santos, Lucy Doherty and Robert McLean were at Ashley Albert Performing Arts this weekend for workshops with dance students all over the Clarence Valley.

A weekend of dance with four acclaimed teachers

HUNGRY? 20 places to eat out after race day

Hungry after the races? Here's where to go out

League legend to get the after-party started

GOOD TIMES: Catch Eric Grothe and the Gurus at the Grafton District Services Club after the Grafton Cup.

Eric Grothe and the Gurus will play after the Grafton Cup

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Missing pieces in GoT you must know

WINTER is here, bringing with it the penultimate season of Game of Thrones. But the show’s mysteries are still far from being solved.

Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker will be the 13th Doctor

Jodie Whittaker is the next star of the long-running science fiction TV series "Doctor Who" set to become the first woman to take the leading title role.

Finally, a woman playing the Doctor.

What's on the small screen this week

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones. Supplied by Foxtel.

GAME of Thrones finally returns to our screens.

The girl who became Thredbo disaster’s Stuart Diver’s world

Rescue workers give the thumbs up after making contact with Stuart Diver beneath the rubble in 2007.

It's been twenty years since Stuart Diver was rescued from Thredbo

Behind-the-scenes video from Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Carrie Fisher in the new promo for Star Wars.

A sneak peek behind the scenes of Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Nicole Kidman poses in racy red swimsuit at 50

Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies.

She posed for LOVE magazine

Roxy Jacenko to head down the aisle again?

Roxy Jacenko’s new Instagram post suggests she’s getting married — again.

“Marry me? Again”

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!