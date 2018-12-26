All Eyes on Emily at the races

WINNING RIDE: Kasie Stanley rides Tudor Sunrise to victory at the Ballina Boxing Day races yesterday.

WINNING RIDE: Kasie Stanley rides Tudor Sunrise to victory at the Ballina Boxing Day races yesterday. Marc Stapelberg

GOLD Coast jockey Emily Atkinson celebrated her first day on the job with a win on Belle of Cadiz in the $10,000 Class 1 Handicap feature race at the Ballina Jockey Club.

Atkinson had two rides today and is the latest apprentice to join the Matt Dunn Stable at Murwillumbah.

"First day out in the saddle and that was just brilliant," Atkinson said.

"This has been a dream of mine after a few years' riding track work.

"I started on the ground, just walking the horses around, and it all came from there after I asked if I could ride.

"I'll see what the boss wants to do from here but I'll definitely enjoy this one."

Earlier, Ballina trainer Steven Phelps won the $10,000 Slipway Hotel Class 2 Handicap (1010m) when General Nelson ($3.60) finished a half length in front of Burning Success ($5).

It came third at Ballina over 1255m at a TAB meeting earlier this month after winning a Class 3

Handicap at Grafton in May.

"I bred him and everything, so this one is extra special," Phelps said.

"He does well under pressure and he's just a gentleman of a horse.

"I'm very confident in him and I have his older brother (Destiny's General), too."

Ballina Jockey Club general manager Matthew Bertram was thrilled with the crowd number almost double that of 2017.

He said the Ballina Cup washout in September could have been one of the reasons for the extra numbers.

"Maybe losing the Ballina Cup might have added to our day because some people generally decide to go to one or the other during the year," Bertram said.